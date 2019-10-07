Steve Moakler continues barrelling down the tracks. Following last summer’s Born Ready, he quickly returned to the studio and is now readying the follow-up. Blue Jeans, produced by Luke Laird (Kacey Musgraves) and Nick Lobel (The Head and the Heart) and expected in January 2020, is led with a trio of songs the singer-songwriter has dubbed Pocket 1 ─ featuring the plucky title song and gentle bar weeper “One on the Way.”

To commemorate the upcoming release, he gives fans a glimpse into the new collection with a making-of clip, premiering today. “The title track ‘Blue Jeans’ is a metaphor about my life and career, particularly the last 13 years I’ve spent in Nashville. To me, it’s a song about resilience, adventure, and hope,” he shares additional insight. “I see [the song] as the overarching storyline, while the rest of the songs on the album are a little more zoomed in on specific emotions and stories.”

Another new song called “Push,” co-written with Blane Mitchell (Florida Georgia Line) and Grant Vogel, initially became a riff on Facebook culture. “I immediately loved how it felt honest, understated, and kinda hooky all at the same time,” he says. “Halfway through the song I realized the inspiration was coming from the conversations that I’d been having with my wife during a really challenging time… I didn’t realize there was a song in there until the title unlocked all the emotion.”

On the album as a whole, he notes: “It’s humbling to realize how many people have poured their hearts into something that I get to put my name on. I’m really proud of how it came together and can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Watch “The Heart Behind Blue Jeans” below.

