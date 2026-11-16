2027 Grammy Awards Country Nominees Revealed as One Artist Dominated the Field

Kicking off the week, the Grammy Awards announced the nominees for the 2027 celebration. And it should come as no surprise that when it came to the country categories, it was all about Ella Langley. Following the success of her album Dandelion and the hit song “Choosin’ Texas,” the hitmaker was already extending her stardom into the new year. But while landing a staggering seven nominations, Langley found herself in categories with other female stars like Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert.

While Heading into the 2027 Grammy Awards in February, Langley wasn’t the only one with seven nominations. Lambert also scored seven nominations, with Musgraves following with four. And it might come as a shock to some, but even Dolly Parton was nominated twice for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Although she passed away back in August, the Queen of Country Music was still leaving her mark in the music industry.

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It seemed that besides holding seven nominations, the ladies of country music took over an entire category. Looking at the Best Contemporary Country Albums category, it was all women.

Kelsea Ballerini — Mount Pleasant

Carter Faith — Cherry Valley

Ella Langley — Dandelion

Megan Moroney — Cloud 9

Kacey Musgraves — Middle of Nowhere

[RELATED: “Choosin’ Texas” Isn’t the Ella Langley Song Sitting Atop This Massive 2026 List]

The Full List Of Country Artist Nominees At The 2027 Grammy Awards

As for the other country categories at the 2027 Grammy Awards, it was a wide mix of rising stars, lost legends, and iconic voices.

Best Country Solo Performance

Vince Gill — “The Whole World”

Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas”

Kacey Musgraves — “Dry Spell”

Lainey Wilson — “Can’t Sit Still”

Stephen Wilson Jr. — “Gary”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton — “Butterfly”

Mumford & Sons featuring Chris Stapleton — “Here”

Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert — “Horses and Divorces”

Dolly Parton featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire — “Light of a Clear Blue Morning”

Lainey Wilson and John Mayer — “Phone, Keys, Wallet”

Best Country Song

“Beautiful Things” (Megan Moroney) — Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, and Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas” (Ella Langley) — Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, and Joybeth Taylor

“Dry Spell” (Kacey Musgraves) — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, and Josh Osborne

“Hardwired” (Stephen Wilson Jr.) — Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert, and Stephen Wilson Jr.

“Phone, Keys, Wallet” (Lainey Wilson and John Mayer) — Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Kid Harpoon, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson, and Lainey Wilson

Best Traditional Country Album

Charley Crockett — Clovis

Vince Gill — 50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline

Cody Johnson — Banks of the Trinity

Willie Nelson — Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle

Charlie Worsham — Once Upon a Second Time Around

With the country music taking center stage, don’t miss the 69th Annual Grammy Awards airing live Sunday, February 7, 2027, at 7:00 p.m. ET from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. For those not wanting to miss a single second, the event will be broadcast on ABC, Hulu, and Disney+.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)