Ella Langley Helps the Billboard Hot 100 Make History With First-Ever All-Country Top 5

When releasing her latest album, Dandelion, Ella Langley watched as it climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Top Country Albums, the US Billboard 200, and the UK Albums charts. Although a major accomplishment for the country singer, it compared little to the success that followed “Choosin’ Texas”. Featured on the album, the song took on a life of its own. Originally hitting streaming platforms in October 2025, “Choosin’ Texas” hasn’t remotely slowed down as it recently helped the Billboard Hot 100 make country history for the first time.

Breaking down the latest numbers, “Choosin’ Texas” has kept Langley at No. 1 for 16 non-consecutive weeks. That brought her to tie with Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night”, which also spent 16 weeks at No. 1. If that wasn’t enough, for the first time in its history, the Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 featured nothing but country songs.

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Looking at the standing Top 5, the list included:

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Morgan Wallen – “Been By Now”

Taylor Swift – “I Knew It, I Knew You”

Morgan Wallen & Ella Langley – “I Can’t Love You Anymore”

Stella Lefty – “Boston”

[RELATED: In a League of Her Own: Ella Langley Just Did What No Female Country Artist Has Done This Century]

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As many noticed, Langley found herself on the list not once but twice. With Langley and Wallen proving their star power, “Choosin’ Texas” wasn’t finished breaking records. Thanks to her latest accomplishment, the country star surpassed Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and set her eyes on Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, and Shaboozey.

If Langley wanted to extend her grasp on the Hot 100, “Choosin’ Texas” needed to add a few more weeks at No. 1. Lil Nas X and Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” sat at the top for a total of 19 weeks. Following that was Shaboozey with “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” It also spent 19 weeks at No. 1. Rounding out the Hot 100 was Wallen at 16 weeks with “Last Night.”

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While within range of Cyrus and Shaboozey, Langley still had a ways to go before claiming the top spot. That record was set by Mariah Carey when she released the iconic holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Finding its way back to the charts nearly every holiday, the hit sat at No. 1 for 22 weeks.

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Although Carey still held the record, Langley was quickly closing the gap with every passing week. At the pace “Choosin’ Texas” was moving, fans wouldn’t be surprised if more history was just around the corner.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)