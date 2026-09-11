Ella Langley Can Barely Form a Sentence After Historic CMA Awards Milestone: “This Is Still Happening in Real Time”

While most artists will have a great year, Ella Langley is having a great era. With hits like “You Look Like You Love Me” and “Nicotine,” the country singer continued to dominate the genre. But that all changed when “Choosin’ Texas” hit the airwaves. It didn’t take long before the song climbed the charts, snagging numerous No. 1 positions. And if that wasn’t enough, she watched her stardom explode recently when she received a total of nine nominations for the CMA Awards. Needing a minute to process the milestone, Langley was left in shock.

Ever wonder what an artist looks like when they get nominated nine times? Well, Langley gave fans an all-access view to just that. Sitting on the couch, trying to relax, the country singer watched the nominations being revealed on a laptop. Given her stardom, some might think Langley would have a party. But no, it was just her, her dog, a friend, and the couch.

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Ella Langley reacts to CMA nominations ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BW1nbKETnR — Ella Langley's #1 Fan 🌼 (@QueenEllaFan) September 10, 2026

With each new nomination, the weight of the moment started to sink in. What began with Langley quietly watching the screen quickly turned into disbelief over what she was accomplishing in real time. Struggling to comprehend the historic moment, she told fans, “I know everyone has probably like seen what’s going on this year. But no, no, no… This is still happening in real time.”

[RELATED: In a League of Her Own: Ella Langley Just Did What No Female Country Artist Has Done This Century]

Ella Langley Struggled To Form A Single Sentence

Having to look back at the screen over and over, Langley needed a higher vantage point. Deciding to stand on the couch, she continued her statement. “The amount of work that went into this record from everyone. This is the thing I’m gonna be like, ‘Back in my day, I really had a couple years in there that I just had a blast.’”

With her adrenaline pumping, Langley walked away with nominations for Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and the coveted Entertainer of the Year. The full list included:

Entertainer of the Year

Ella Langley

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

“Be Her”

“Choosin’ Texas”

Album of the Year

Dandelion

Song of the Year

“Be Her”

“Choosin’ Texas”

Female Vocalist of the Year

Ella Langley

Musical Event of the Year

“I Can’t Love You Anymore” — Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen

Music Video of the Year

“Choosin’ Texas.”

Although Langley will face top names like Cody Johnson, Taylor Swift, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and more, she was just living in the moment. Caring little about what the future held, the singer was more surprised by her ability to form a single sentence. “I can’t believe I strung that all together.”

Don’t miss Langley’s historic run at the 2026 CMA Awards, airing live on Wednesday, November 18 at 8:00 p.m., on ABC and Disney+. The event will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Connie Chornuk/Disney via Getty Images)