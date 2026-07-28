27 Years Ago Today, We Said Goodbye to the Youngest Daughter of Country Music’s Most Famous Family and the First To Record a Johnny Cash Classic

On this day (July 28) in 1999, Anita Carter died of complications from rheumatoid arthritis in Hendersonville, Tennessee, at the age of 66. She was the youngest of the Carter sisters, who performed with their mother, Maybelle. Later, she embarked on a solo career, which produced hit duets with Hank Snow and Waylon Jennings. Her debut album featured the original recording of Johnny Cash’s career hit “Ring of Fire.”

The Carter Family–Maybelle, Sara, and A.P.–was a foundational country music group. They toured and recorded together for nearly two decades before disbanding. Not long after A.P. and Sara retired, Maybelle formed a new group with her daughters. She, Anita, June, and Helen became the Carter Sisters and Mother Maybelle and began recording in 1949. They held onto the name for just over 10 years. Then, A.P. died, and Maybelle reclaimed the Carter Family name.

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Three years after forming their group, the Carters made history. They, along with other members of the Grand Ole Opry, appeared on The Kate Smith Evening Hour in March 1952. The group returned to the show the next month alongside Hank Williams, in what would be his final television appearance. In May 1952, Anita Carter became the first woman from the Grand Ole Opry to perform solo on the show. She sang “Just When I Needed You.”

Anita Carter’s Solo Work

According to AllMusic, the Carter Family disbanded in 1969. However, they continued to perform together, usually with Johnny Cash. They appeared on many of his albums and his TV show. Anita Carter was breaking away from the group to record other singles long before they split, though.

Her first outside hit was “Down the Trail of Achin’ Hearts,” a duet with Hank Snow that reached No. 2 in 1951. The B-side, “Bluebird Island,” reached No. 4. She was also part of the trio ‘Nita, Rita, & Ruby, with Rita Robbins and Ruby Wells in the mid-1950s.

After the Carter Family dissolved, she released Together Again with Hank Snow in November 1962. A month later, her solo debut, Folk Songs Old and New, hit shelves. It contained “(Love’s) Ring of Fire,” which would later become a crossover hit for Cash.

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IN 1968, Carter recorded “I Got You” with Waylon Jennings. It reached No. 4 on the country chart.

She released three more albums before her death. Her final LP, Yesterday, came in 1990.

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