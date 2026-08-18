Born 88 Years Ago Today in Arkansas, the Hall of Fame Hitmaker Behind Garth Brooks’ Best Work and This Crystal Gayle Classic

With songs like “The Dance”, “Friends in Low Places”, and “The Thunder Rolls”, Garth Brooks reshaped country music. However, the best-selling superstar is the first to admit he didn’t do it alone. Brooks owes much of his success to longtime producer Allen Reynolds, born in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on this day (August 18) in 1938.

Brooks opened up about the producer and songwriting’s impact on his own illustrious career during a surprise June 2026 appearance at the 9th Annual Arkansas Country Music Awards, where Reynolds was inducted into the Arkansas Music Hall of Fame.

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The seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year said, “I would not be here tonight if it weren’t for Allen. I’m not even sure I’d still be alive. I certainly wouldn’t have lived even a fraction of the life I’ve been blessed to live because of Allen Reynolds.”

One of Nashville’s most highly-respected producers, Reynolds has worked on Hits by Don Williams, Crystal Gayle, Kathy Mattea, Emmylou Harris and others.

In addition to producing songs, he has also written them. Harris, Gayle, Johnny Cash, Don Williams, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Waylon Jennings are among the artists who have recorded Reynolds’ work.

“My dad used to tell me, ‘Son, a lion doesn’t have to roar,’” Brooks said. “Allen Reynolds is a lion… He’s changed careers. He’s changed the face of country music.”

Today, we’re diving into Reynolds’ life and career in honor of his 88th birthday.

About Allen Reynolds

Raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Allen Reynolds began writing songs with classmate Dickey Lee while studying English at Rhodes College. Soon, they landed a regional hit with “Dream Boy”.

In the 1960s, Reynolds got a job at Memphis’ famed Sun Records. There he struck up a friendship with the label’s leading songwriter and producer, Jack Clement. By then, Cash’s songwriting resume included both Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis.

He also wrote the song “Five O’Clock World”, which The Vogues took to number four on the Billboard pop chart in 1965.

Finding Success in Nashville

In the early 1970s, Clement left Sun Records to start his own Nashville label, JMI Records. He brought Allen Reynolds aboard as vice-president.

Reynolds co-wrote “Catfish John” with legendary songwriter Bob McDill. In 1972, Johnny Russell took the song into the country top 20.

During his time at JMI, he also wrote and produced on Don Williams’ first two albums, helping mold “The Gentle Giant’s” Sound.

After Clement closed JMI in 1975, Reynolds purchased Jack’s Tracks Recording Studio. He then established a highly fruitful partnership with country singer Crystal Gayle, producing her chart-topping 1977 signature hit “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue”.

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Reynolds has produced 10 albums for Gayle, and all but one of Brooks’ 16.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1990, Garth Brooks Was at No. 1 With His Favorite Song To Perform Live—“I Could Play It 4 or 5 Times a Night”]

In 2000, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000.

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum