65 Years Ago, Patsy Cline Recorded the Heartbreaking Hit That Put a Struggling Songwriter Named Willie Nelson on the Map

Six decades later, it’s hard not to dwell on what country music lost on March 5, 1963, when Patsy Cline died in a plane crash near Camden, Tennessee. Just 30 years old, Cline helped usher country music into the pop mainstream with hits like “I Fall to Pieces” and “Walkin’ After Midnight”.

However, the country music world very nearly lost Cline two years earlier when she suffered near-fatal injuries in a Nashville car accident. In fact, the country-pop sweetheart still needed crutches when she walked into Bradley Studios to record her signature song “Crazy”. That session took place 65 years ago this week, in August 1961.

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This Patsy Cline Song Became a Hit After Willie Nelson Changed Its “Stupid” Original Title

Although an unknown at the time, even casual country music listeners will no doubt recognize the name of the songwriter who penned “Crazy”.

In 1958, Willie Nelson was a struggling songwriter working six nights a week at a Houston honky-tonk.

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Living roughly 30 miles away in Pasadena, Texas, Nelson used his work commute as writing time.

It was during one of those lonely drives that he penned “Crazy” while contemplating his own lack of financial stability.

Originally titled “Stupid”, the song took Nelson less than one hour to finish. (Later, “I decided ‘Crazy’ was more euphonious,” the outlaw country legend told Dan Rather.)

The Song Went to Cline After This Artist Turned It Down

Selling “Crazy” to recording artists proved challenging. Many balked at the song’s use of several chords. Three was the standard for country music at the time.

Nelson passed the song to his roommate, country singer-songwriter Billy Walker, who recorded a demo for Starday Records.

However, the label turned him down, feeling that “Crazy” would not take off commercially.

During a night out at Nashville’s famed Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Nelson played a “scratchy record” of himself singing “Crazy” for Charlie Dick—who just so happened to be married to Patsy Cline.

According to the Red-Headed Stranger, Dick “liked it so well he drove me over to his house at 1 a.m., woke up poor Patsy, and made her listen to it” while Nelson waited outside in the car.

She Nailed the Song in One Take

“Crazy” wasn’t the first Willie Nelson song to be pitched to Patsy Cline. After hearing his song “Night Life”, she told her husband not to bring her any more songs from him.

Cline wasn’t particularly interested in recording vulnerable tales of love and loss. But the singer’s producer, Owen Bradley, eventually convinced her that those were exactly the kind of songs she should be singing.

Cline had to cut short the first recording session of “Crazy”. Her broken ribs hadn’t fully healed from the near-fatal car accident two months earlier, and she struggled to hit the high notes.

A short time later, Cline returned to the studio and nailed “Crazy” in one take.

Released in October 1961, “Crazy” reached number two on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart.

It also gave Cline her only top 10 pop hit, peaking at number nine.

[RELATED: The 5 Best Songs Willie Nelson Wrote for Other Artists (That He Should Have Kept for Himself)]

Additionally, the success of “Crazy” ignited Nelson’s music career, which is still going strong for the 93-year-old singer six decades later.

“‘Crazy’ is as crazy does,” Nelson wrote in his 2023 book Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs. “And this particular ‘Crazy’ convinced me, at a time when I wasn’t a hundred percent sure of my writing talent, that I’d be crazy to stop writing.”

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