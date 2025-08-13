3 Classic Rock Bands From the 70s That Make You Feel Nostalgic

When you put on classic rock music from the greatest era of classic rock, you feel something. You feel shaken, stirred—well, yes, you feel a lot like a cocktail. But the result of all that emotive power is that you remember the songs long after the vinyl record has run out of groove. The 1970s knew how to make an imprint on you.

That’s what we wanted to examine here today. We wanted to observe three classic rock bands from the 70s that make you remember. Three groups that mean something. Three bands that, when you think back on them, you feel wistful and longing. Indeed, these are three 70s classic rock bands that make you feel nostalgic.

Led Zeppelin

In the same way that the Beatles signify the 1960s, Led Zeppelin signifies the 1970s. They stood on the Fab Four’s shoulders and made everything bigger, louder, sexier, and more brash. Because of that, whenever you think of the good ol’ days of that decade, you think of Led Zeppelin. And vice versa, whenever you think of Led Zeppelin, you think of the good ol’ days of the 1970s. They walk hand-in-hand, and they make you feel nostalgic for the other.

AC/DC

One of the most prolific bands in classic rock, AC/DC released a number of albums in the 1970s, including Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap in 1976 and Highway To Hell in 1979. Known for their lightning bolt vocals and their thunderous guitar playing, the Australian-born rock group electrifies any area they’re a part of. And when it came to the 1970s, they were high wattage and big voltage. That’s why when you hear them today, you can’t help but think: I wish I could go back to that time!

Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd’s harmonies, their big swelling guitars, their imaginative lyrics and thoughtful songs—they all echo the 1970s. Much of that is thanks to their four groundbreaking releases in the decade: The Dark Side Of The Moon (1973), Wish You Were Here (1975), Animals (1977), and The Wall (1979). Those records helped define psychedelic rock, classic rock, and rock music in general. Because of that, Pink Floyd, in many ways, is as inseparable from the 70s as disco.

Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images