3 Classic Rock One-Hit Wonders That Make Canada Proud

Not all great classic rock songs are from the United Kingdom. Not all great one-hit wonders come from the United States. Sometimes, the best of both worlds is gifted to music fans north of the border. That’s right, Canada has produced some excellent classic rock songs. Canada has also produced some great one-hit wonders.

Videos by American Songwriter

But the cherry on the sundae is that the region has also produced some great classic rock one-hit wonders! And that’s what we wanted to explore today. We wanted to highlight three Canadian-born classic rock one-hit wonders that make their home country proud. So, let’s do just that!

“Don’t Wanna Fall In Love” by Jane Child from ‘Jane Child’ (1990)

Released on Jane Child’s self-titled 1990 LP, this song hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. While it was released in the 1990s, the song screams 80s. With its electronically programmed beat and its uplifting vocals. The track would be the perfect backing song for a workout videotape, complete with leg warmers and spandex. But all of that is fine! The 80s were fun. And the Ontario-born Jane Child and her hit tune were two of the many reasons why.

“Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” by Crash Test Dummies from ‘God Shuffled His Feet’ (1993)

The stirring song was a fan favorite in 1993 thanks to its three tight vignettes sung by the deep-voiced Cash Test Dummies frontman, Brad Roberts. But the song from the Winnipeg-born band, which hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, also benefited from its supremely catchy and supremely simple chorus. Just Roberts humming with his delightful wood-grain voice. It’s enough to make anyone want to salute Canada.

“She’s So High” by Tal Bachman from ‘Tal Bachman’ (1999)

Released at the end of the decade, this track from the Winnipeg-born songwriter and performer Tal Bachman hit No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. And for good reason. Once you hear, it you can’t unhear it. You can’t get it out of your head. It’s like the candy you bought at the mall, and it somehow just makes a home between your teeth. Tal Bachman struck sweetness and oil with his offering, and with it, he brought more attention to his home country.

Photo via Jane Child “Don’t Wanna Fall In Love” music video