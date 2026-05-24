3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1980s That Changed Radio for Good

Classic rock radio has heavily benefited from a few legendary, perfectly repeatable classic rock songs from the 1980s. Without the following three tracks, I really don’t think classic rock radio would have the vibe it does today. And if you haven’t heard these three songs in a while, you could probably turn on just about any classic rock radio station, and they’ll already be playing.

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“You Shook Me All Night Long” by AC/DC from ‘Back In Black’ (1980)

“You Shook Me All Night Long” is one of AC/DC’s signature songs, and we’ll never stop enjoying it, thanks to classic rock radio’s tendency to keep it in heavy rotation. This hard rock track was AC/DC’s first single with Brian Johnson as their lead singer, and he really made his introductions with a bang. Back in 1980, “You Shook Me All Night Long” peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 8 in Australia. Despite something humble chart placements, this very song would inspire countless 80s acts to take on arena-friendly songs. AC/DC still plays this one at almost every concert.

“Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses from ‘Appetite For Destruction’ (1988)

When one thinks of the late 1980s’ unique brand of hard rock, one often thinks of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses. It’s no surprise to me that this iconic and easily recognizable track was such a hit back in 1988. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and reached the Top 40 globally. And if you turn on a classic rock radio station right now, you won’t have to wait long to have this song grace your ears.

“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey from ‘Escape’ (1981)

This might just be the classic rock radio song of all classic rock radio songs, at least from the 1980s. No matter your age or even if you like arena rock, you know all the words to the chorus of “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey. It’s insanely catchy and has that palpable energy to it that made it incredible to hear live and over the radio in tandem. “Don’t Stop Believin’”, naturally, was a smash hit when it was released. The song peaked at No. 9 on the Hot 100 and the Canadian charts.

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