6 Rock Songs With Harmonies That You Can’t Help but Sing With Your Whole Chest

Sonically speaking, the human voice is one of the weakest parts of a rock ‘n’ roll band. And that’s no disrespect to the Freddie Mercurys, Roger Daltreys, and Ann Wilsons of the world. It’s a simple comparison between an electrically amplified instrument and a muscle-and-tissue larynx that can only do so much naturally.

All that’s to say, when the band takes a step back and lets the vocals take front and center with rich, full harmonies, it’s a real treat. And as someone who has spent the majority of her waking life singing along to rock radio, I feel I have a uniquely deep pool of research to pull from when selecting the all-time best harmonies in classic rock.

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“Carry On My Wayward Son” by Kansas

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You probably knew I was going to include some songs before you even opened this list, and “Carry On My Wayward Son” by Kansas was probably one of them. Sometimes, the most obvious choice is the best one. From the opening chorus to the way the vocals transition into the instrumental section, the entire song is prime singalong material.

“Things We Do For Love” by 10cc

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Wanna take the lead? Sing backup? Pretend like you’re in a 1950s session quartet? 10cc’s “Things We Do For Love” provides ample opportunity for all three, all while offering a surprisingly sweet message. “A compromise would surely help the situation / agree to disagree but disagree to part.” Love can be painful, but it’s worth it.

“Edge Of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks

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Stevie Nicks has long been a fan of rich vocal harmonies, something she later credited to listening to Buffalo Springfield as a teen. “Edge Of Seventeen” is a great example of a classic rock song full of incredible vocal harmonies. The harmonies buoy Nicks’ powerful lead vocals while still being major players themselves.

“One Of These Nights” by The Eagles

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There are plenty of Eagles songs that could’ve made the list, but “One Of These Nights” is full of falsetto harmonies that are just irresistible to sing along to. Sure, the lyrics are weird. But let’s just focus on how fun it is to sing “niiii-hi-hi-hi-hiiights” and less about the implications of lines like “Coming up behind you, swear I’m gonna find you.”

“More Than A Feeling” by Boston

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Boston is another classic rock band that knew how to layer harmonies, and “More Than A Feeling” is a perfect example. Just like “Carry On My Wayward Son”, this song is especially satisfying for the way that the vocals bridge the gap between the verses and chorus and the guitar-heavy jam sections. Just a banger from start to finish.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

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Closing out this classic rock harmonies list is another obvious pick, but one that deserves a spot in this collection just the same. Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” is iconic. You know her, you love her, you can sing along to every single section with painstaking accuracy (octave jumps included). It’s a true singer’s song, and I love it all the more for that.

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