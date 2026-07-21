3 Rock Artists From the 1970s Who Accidentally Created Their Signature Sound

These 1970s rock artists stumbled upon their signature sound. Whether it was personal setbacks or studio mishaps, they managed to earn their name, finding a sonic direction amid initial hurdles. These songs make a case for being adaptable in the studio and in life. Revisit these sound-establishing hits, and find out why these bands can give credit to fate for their success.

Tony Iommi’s Factory Accident Birthed Heavy Metal

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Black Sabbath helped pioneer heavy metal. Their dark, dingy sound would inspire bands for decades to come, completely revolutionizing 1970s rock as we know it. But, their sound wouldn’t have been the same if it weren’t for a factory accident guitarist Tony Iommi experienced at age 17.

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During this accident, Iommi lost the tips of his fretting fingers. How very metal of him. To compensate, he melted down a plastic bottle and made some makeshift thimbles. Additionally, he slackened the strings to make playing possible. This unique tuning earned Black Sabbath its titular sound. That sound would then go on to establish an entire sub-genre.

[RELATED: 3 Rock Songs From the 1970s That Everyone Knew Before They Knew the Band]

Eddie Van Halen’s Brown Sound Was the Result of Happy Accidents

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Eddie Van Halen famously had a “brown sound” about his guitar. While some fans may debate that fact, the convention stands. But this sound wasn’t an expressed goal of Van Halen. Instead, it was found through trial and error, a series of happy accidents.

According to history, Van Halen wanted a more saturated sound to stand out. He hacked it by combining cheap parts, modified amps, and lower voltage. The end result was a 1970s rock tone that would inspire future generations of guitarists. Sometimes, the best course of action is to let fate intervene.

Mike Campbell’s Makeshift 12-String

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While recording one of their signature songs, “American Girl”, Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers stumbled upon their signature song. Wanting the sound of a 12-string, but lacking the actual instrument, Mike Campbell had to work around that. He decided to try some music trickery, playing droning notes on his guitar while Petty played rhythm notes on his.

This sound became a part of their sonic direction. It may have started as a workaround, but it became a mainstay of their career. Sometimes setbacks may seem it at the time, but this Petty song proves that perseverance pays.

(Photo by Roger Morton/Cleopatra Records/Getty Images)