3 of the Best Country Karaoke Songs From the 2000s

Though we may not all have the voice of a country star, it doesn’t mean we can’t give their songs a go. One of the simple pleasures of life is getting our star moment at a karaoke bar. Whether you’re a singer who secretly wants to impress a crowd or just want to have some fun, there’s nothing like hopping up on the mic at a karaoke bar. If you need some inspiration for your next karaoke experience, consider the three country songs from the 2000s below, which are perfect for the occasion.

“Jesus, Take the Wheel” (Carrie Underwood)

Taking on Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel” is not for the casual karaoke-er. The notes in this song require a singer with a certain confidence. If you want to really flex your skills, this Underwood classic might be the pick for you.

Underwood became a household name shortly after “Jesus, Take the Wheel” was released. Listeners couldn’t believe the sheer vocal power she delivered. Though she has released many songs since this one, it will always be a fond memory for fans who remember the early days of her career.

“Redneck Woman” (Gretchen Wilson)

Country music has always set out to represent its listeners. Country artists pride themselves on telling the stories of the everyman, or in the case of this country karaoke classic, the everywoman.

Many ladies down south instantly related to Gretchen Wilson’s “Redneck Woman.” Some people look down on me, but I don’t give a rip / I’ll stand barefooted in my own front yard with a baby on my hip, are satisfying words to say when they are true. Countless country women have chosen “Redneck Woman” as their karaoke song of choice. It never fails to please an audience.

“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” (Alan Jackson & Jimmy Buffett)

Speaking of pleasing an audience, nothing excites a crowd in a karaoke bar more than Alan Jackson & Jimmy Buffett’s “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.” Not only is it easy to sing, but it begs for audience participation. If the rest of the bar isn’t singing along with you by the time the final chorus hits, you’re in some alternate dimension. We’d find it hard to believe anyone could keep silent when this song comes on, cover or not.

“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” is a song meant for the masses. Jackson called on the influence of Buffett and his endlessly comforting catalog. We’ve all had times when we wished we could check out for a while. Although we may not always get the relaxation time we need, this Jackson and Buffett song makes us feel heard, at the very least.

Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images