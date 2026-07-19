3 of the Biggest Stunts Ever Pulled by Legendary Rock Bands

Rockstars have been known to pull some elaborate stunts. The best rockers use their genre to promote a worldview or attitude. Whether that’s political activism or just trying to be as counterculture as possible, rock stars have the unique ability to shock onlookers. The three rock stunts below are among the most famous in the genre’s history. When we think of iconic rock moments, these three stop us in our tracks.

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Videos by American Songwriter

Rage Against The Machine at Lollapalooza

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Sometimes actions speak louder than words. That could certainly be said of Rage Against The Machine’s protest at Lollapalooza in 1993. The band was set to play at the festival, but Zack De La Rocha lost his voice. So, in an attempt to not let their slot be a complete waste, Rage Against The Machine did what they did best: protest the powers that be.

The band came out on stage completely naked with tape over their mouths as a silent protest against censorship. It was quite the bold move and perhaps a crime, but it got people talking. If you want to fight back against censorship, this is one surefire way to get people to pay attention.

KISS’ Blood Red Comic

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KISS has long been considered the commercial darlings of metal music. From pop hits to lunchboxes, the band knew how to appeal to a mass crowd. That kind of pandering wasn’t always taken positively by metal fans, but it certainly earned KISS an enduring career.

One stunt that turned heads but certainly wasn’t softened for mass appeal was the time they put vials of their blood into the ink for their 1977 Marvel comic. Fans could literally own a piece of the metal heads. It was an odd, slightly gross PR move that only a metal band could pull off.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Bed Protest

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One of the most well-known examples of a rock stunt comes from 1969, wherein John Lennon and Yoko Ono advocated for a world of peace by lying in bed for weeks. Holed up at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, these two rock legends celebrated their marriage in their own unique way.

Though it might not be blood or on-stage antics, this simple action has endured for decades. It became an indivisible part of Lennon’s legacy and his political activism.

(Photo by Susan Wood/Getty Images)