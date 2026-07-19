4 Rock and Roll Songs That Define the Classic Sound of the 1950s

There are certain times in history when we can see a musical genre come alive. For rock music, that was the 1950s. Back then, the genre was just opening its eyes, just learning how to stand on its own two feet. And it was fabulous to see.

Here below, we wanted to highlight four tracks from back in the day that highlight just what the rock scene was like during the decade. Indeed, these are four rock songs that define the classic sound of the 1950s.

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“Everyday” by Buddy Holly from ‘Buddy Holly’ (1958)

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Buddy Holly remains one of the biggest “what-ifs” in rock music history. He was on that plane in Iowa on February 3, 1959. The plane went down, killing him and others in the music industry. With that, one of the best and most charismatic songwriters perished, and we lost a career of rock cuts. Still, before he died at just 22 years old, Holly did leave fans some great stuff.

“Money (That’s What I Want)” by Barrett Strong (Single, 1959)

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This song is, as the kids say these days, a bop. The track not only tells it how it is (oh, the allure of money), but it does so with verve and vigor, with attitude and magnetism. If you want to know what early proto-rock can sound like at the top of its game, look no further than “Money (That’s What I Want)” by Barrett Strong.

“Jailhouse Rock” by Elvis Presley from ‘Jailhouse Rock’ (1957)

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When you’re called The King, you land on a list like this. Indeed, Elvis was the biggest name in rock in the 1950s and for good reason. The man could draw you in with his singing voice and his dance moves. He was a comet shooting across the sky. For an example of his commercial rock prowess, check out “Jailhouse Rock”. It has everything.

“Susie Q” by Dale Hawkins (Single, 1957)

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Some songs just pop. And “Susie Q” by Dale Hawkins is certainly one of those. You can hear Hawkins’ vulnerability and his talent. You can hear his muscle and his weakness. That’s the true power of rock. The genre pines as much as it poses. You want to hear both sides of the spectrum in the music, and Hawkins plays that up perfectly on this 1957 rocking love song.

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