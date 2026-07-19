3 One-Hit Wonders From 1982 That 80s Kids Will Never Forget

The early 1980s are one of the most forgotten eras of popular music. When people think back, oftentimes periods like the late 1960s or mid-1970s rush to mind. But the early 1980s? That slice of history often seems lost in our memory banks.

But not here! Below, we wanted to dive back into the early 1980s and showcase three songs from three artists from back in the day that we still adore. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1982 that 80s kids will never forget.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Want Candy” by Bow Wow Wow from ‘The Last Of The Mohicans’ (1982)

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When you’re young, your whole world revolves around candy. That’s why when Bow Wow Wow sang about wanting the stuff in 1982, the song struck a certain chord. Indeed, lead vocalist Annabella Lwin has us in the palm of her hands when she belts, “I want candy!” We know exactly what she means. But then again, candy could be a metaphor for anything. Because while it’s the sugary stuff you want as a kid, you develop tastes for more of what the world has to offer as you grow up. No wonder this song was so popular—it has a million meanings.

“I Melt With You” by Modern English from ‘After The Snow’ (1982)

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The 1980s had a certain sound. And that aesthetic started to show up early. Take, for example, the 1982 track, “I Melt With You”, by Modern English. The synth-driven song boasts a very specific quality. If you heard it back in the day in the early 1980s, it stayed with you. It gets into your bones. For whatever reason, artists were especially experimental in the 1980s. Perhaps it was a rebellion against all the classic rock of the 1970s. Whatever the reason, Modern English nailed the assignment. They were different, catchy. Now, they live forever.

“Pass The Dutchie” by Musical Youth from ‘The Youth Of Today’ (1982)

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You never forget your first time. That’s why when people heard this courageous track in 1982, it stayed with them ever since. Not only is this song catchy, not only does it make you feel especially glorious with its bright melodies and lovely rhythms, but the song also highlighted an illicit substance. What! How could this be? For those who partook in that illicit substance back in the day, this was a popular track to put on while diving in.

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