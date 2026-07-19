3 Soft Rock Songs That Defined Summer for Millions of Americans in 1978

Soft rock was a pretty big genre in the late 1970s, with quite a few such songs dropping in 1978. And if you were a youngin’ that very year, you probably remember the soft rock tunes that came to form the soundtrack for the summer. Let’s look at a few nostalgic soft rock songs that defined summertime in 1978!

“Baker Street” by Gerry Rafferty from ‘City To City’

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“Windin’ your way down on Baker Street / Light in your head and dead on your feet / Well, another crazy day, you’ll drink the night away / And forget about everything.”

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This jazzy soft rock jam dropped in early 1978. However, it remained a summer radio go-to by the time June rolled around. Written and recorded by Gerry Rafferty, “Baker Street” is probably best remembered for that legendary saxophone riff à la Raphael Ravenscroft. This song was perfect for driving down to the beach for a bit of a nighttime dip in the summer of 1978.

“Baker Street” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 3 on the UK Singles chart.

“You Belong To Me” by Carly Simon from ‘Boys In The Trees’

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“You don’t have to prove to me you’re beautiful to strangers / I’ve got loving eyes of my own.”

Carly Simon dropped one of the best covers of the year with her 1978 version of The Doobie Brothers’ “You Belong To Me”. Like the 1977 original, Simon’s version has a soft rock vibe, though her version leans more toward blue-eyed soul. Her version was also a smash hit. It peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 and No. 4 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

“Wonderful Tonight” by Eric Clapton from ‘Slowhand’

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“I feel wonderful because I see the love light in your eyes / And the wonder of it all is that you just don’t realize / How much I love you.”

This entry on our list of soft rock songs that defined summer in 1978 comes from well-known legend Eric Clapton. This sweet ballad was written about Pattie Boyd and features some lovely vocal harmonies via Marcella Detroit and Yvonne Elliman. “Wonderful Tonight” was also a big hit, peaking at No. 16 on the Hot 100 chart. This song dropped in March, but it remained a radio go-to well into the summer of 1978.

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