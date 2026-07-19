3 Johnny Cash Songs That Should Have Been Way Bigger Hits on the Radio

Johnny Cash spent more than 60 years as part of country music. Among his many, many hits are songs like “A Boy Named Sue”, “I Walk The Line”, “Ring Of Fire”, and more. But with well over 100 singles released, it’s impossible to keep track of all of Cash’s songs. With that in mind, these are three Cash songs that should have been bigger hits on the radio.

“Papa Was A Good Man”

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Out in 1971, “Papa Was A Good Man” appears on Cash’s A Thing Called Love album. It was written by Hal Bynum.

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A story song about a father giving up drinking for his children, “Papa Was A Good Man” says, “She said your papa is a good man and don’t you kids forget it / The whiskey’s tryin’ to ruin him but I know the Lord won’t let it / Then we sang ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘Bringing In The Sheaves’ / ‘Rock of ages, rock of ages cleft for me.’”

After releasing “Papa Was A Good Man”, both the title track and “Kate” from the record became Top 5 singles.

“Song Of The Patriot”

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Cash, who served in the Air Force, was known for his love of the United States. So it’s surprising that “Song Of The Patriot” didn’t become a bigger hit at radio. Out in 1980, “Song Of The Patriot” is the only single from Encore, a compilation album. Marty Robbins and Shirl Milete are the two writers of “Song Of The Patriot”.

“Song Of The Patriot” begins with, “I’m a flag waving, patriotic nephew of my Uncle Sam / A rough riding fighting Yankee man / I love mom and applie pie / And the freedoms that we all enjoy across this beautiful land / I work hard and I fight hard for the old red, white, and blue / And I’ll die a whole lot harder if it comes to where I have to / I’m a flag waving, patriotic nephew of my Uncle Sam.”

“Praise The Lord And Pass The Soup”

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In 1973, Cash released “Praise The Lord And Pass The Soup” with The Carter Family and The Oak Ridge Boys. A song about homelessness, the star power sadly didn’t help the song reach the Top 50.

“Praise The Lord And Pass The Soup” is not on a record. That may be at least partially why the song was not a bigger hit. Written by Albert Hammond and Michael Hazlewood, “Praise The Lord And Pass The Soup” says, “Though you can’t pick and choose / You sure like their stew / And if you don’t get fried chicken / What you get you can use / Praise the Lord and pass the soup / Praise the Lord and pass the bread.”

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