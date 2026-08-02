3 One-Hit Wonders From 1999 That Became Instant Classics

In 1999, as the world was getting ready to start the new millennium, music was going through a pretty significant shift as well. These three songs all came out in 1999 and became one-hit wonders that we still know today, even though the artists were never able to replicate their success again.

“Give It To You” by Jordan Knight

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Jordan Knight is, of course, best known as part of New Kids on the Block, where he had plenty of hits. Unfortunately for Knight, his solo career didn’t fare nearly as well. Knight released three solo albums, beginning with his self-titled freshman record. Three singles were released from the project, but only “Give It To You” made it into the Top 10.

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Knight wrote “Give It To You” with James Harris III, Terry Lewis, and Robin Thicke. The overtly sensual song begins with, “You say it’s been too long / Since you had some / Just say I turn you on / Like a fire that’s burning inside / You think that I’m the one / You see in your dreams / I know what you mean.”

“She’s So High” by Tal Bachman

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Tal Bachman released his eponymous debut in 1999, which includes “She’s So High”, his only hit single.

A No. 1 song, “She’s So High” says, “First class and fancy free / She’s high society / She’s got the best of everything / What could a guy like me / Ever really offer? / She’s perfect as she can be / Why should I even bother? / ‘Cause she’s so high / High above me / She’s so lovely.“

One other song, “If You Sleep”, from his first album hit the Top 40. Bachman released his sophomore Staring Down The Sun record in 2004. It did not produce any hits in the United States, but he did hit the Top 20 in his native Canada with “Aeroplane”.

“I Try” by Macy Gray

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Macy Gray is a respected artist, so it’s surprising that she only had one big hit at radio, but it’s true. Her debut album, On How Life Is, includes “I Try”, Gray’s only single to reach No. 1.

Gray wrote “I Try” with Jeremy Ruzumna, Jinsoo Lim, and David Wilder. The song says, “I try to say goodbye and I choke / I try to walk away and I stumble / Though I try to hide it, it’s clear / My world crumbles when you are not near / Goodbye and I choke / I try to walk away and I stumble / Though I try to hide it, it’s clear / My world crumbles when you are not near.”

Gray followed “I Try” with “Still”, which hit the Top 25.

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