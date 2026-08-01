3 Catchy Songs From 1969 Everyone Knew but Nobody Talks About Anymore

So many catchy songs hit the airwaves in 1969, and far too many of them have been forgotten by today’s modern audiences. Let’s dive into just three such songs that deserve just as much love and attention today as they got way back in 1969!

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Few bubblegum pop songs from the late 1960s have the kind of ultra-catchy falsetto hook that “Tracy” boasts. It’s no surprise that this 1969 song became such a big hit that year. This pop-rock classic peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the Top 10 across the UK, Australia, Canada, and elsewhere. Sadly, while “Tracy” was once inescapable on AM radio, I never hear it nowadays, even on classic or oldies radio. What gives?

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“Crystal Blue Persuasion” by Tommy James & The Shondells from ‘Crimson & Clover’

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This ultra-smooth pop rock jam from 1969 is still an amazing song today. And yet, I can’t remember the last time I heard this psychedelic pop tune on the radio. That’s kind of a bummer, considering how beloved “Crystal Blue Persuasion” by Tommy James & The Shondells was back in 1969. This Philadelphia blue-eyed soul song made it all the way to No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart and topped the charts in Canada. It’s also been covered countless times in the years since its release by the likes of John Wesley Harding, Concrete Blonde, and others.

“Good Morning Starshine” by Oliver from ‘Good Morning Sunshine’

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Oliver is one of those musicians from the 1960s who was hugely popular but became almost forgotten once the 21st century rolled around. That’s a shame, because he dished out a few iconic hits, including “Good Morning Starshine”. I dare you to be sad after listening to this sunshine-y, optimistic song! It was in Hair, for cryin’ out loud!

Oliver’s version of “Good Morning Starshine” was an extremely catchy tune among pop songs in 1969, peaking at No. 6 in the UK and No. 3 in the US. Oliver would follow the song up with “Jean” that year, which peaked at No. 2. Sadly, Oliver would never reach the Top 30 on the Hot 100 again.

(Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)