3 Songs From the 1970s That Will Instantly Turn You Into a Fan of Disco

Disco music can always get you going. If you ever feel that your energy level is lowering, if you ever feel your sense of joy is fading—well, disco music is right there for you to bring everything up. It’s like a bolt of energy for your nervous system.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three tracks that exemplify this very dynamic. These are three tunes from back in the day we continue to return to. Indeed, these are three songs from the 1970s that will instantly turn you into a fan of disco.

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“Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer from ‘Bad Girls’ (1979)

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Why aren’t there more statues for Donna Summer? Her voice is like melodic adrenaline. It gets into your system and turns every sundown of the day into a sunrise. This 1979 track got so many people dancing, it likely caused an earthquake. Indeed, who doesn’t like Donna Summer? Even her name is enticing. So, can we all agree to just erect statue after statue of the singer in every town from here to the heavens? Good!

“You Should Be Dancing” by Bee Gees from ‘Children Of The World’ (1976)

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In the mid-to-late 1970s, you couldn’t go to a dance club and not hear the Bee Gees. In many ways, the brother trio provided the soundtrack to the decade. Their brand of falsetto harmonies created the space for many to cut a rug. It’s impossible to imagine just how many beads of sweat the trio caused to drip out of dancers as their feet flew and their hips shook into the night.

“Le Freak” by Chic from ‘C’est Chic’ (1978)

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Disco was a craze during the 1970s. There was no way around that. But while some songs become famous because of fads, other songs become well-known because they set the trends. They are the standard that every other song is trying to emulate. For an example of this in the world of disco, look no further than the 1978 tune, “Le Freak” by Chic. While it came out near the end of the disco craze, the offering is in many ways the Platonic Ideal of a funky, amazing disco tune.

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