No matter your age, the cover of this record, with its stark, fiery red background and imposing “1” in bright yellow, is instantly nostalgic. Whether your parents played this record on repeat throughout your youth or you jumped on the opportunity to hear The Beatles in a fresh new format for the first time in decades, The Beatles’ compilation album 1 has likely been a part of your musical life in some fashion. It’s become a bit of a standard among anyone who was alive in the 1960s or knew someone who was. In a way, it’s a generational collection of music.

This compilation album was released a whopping 30 years after the band called it quits. It broke records left and right in the year 2000. And 1 kicked off the 21st century with a touch of 20th-century magic. Let’s look at the history behind the Fab Four’s legendary compilation album, 1, released this month 26 years ago.

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The Beatles’ ‘1’ Is Still One of the Most Important Records of the 21st Century

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In 2000, The Beatles started an insanely impressive run at No. 1 on the UK Albums chart with the now-legendary compilation, 1. In the last 20 years or so, the record has hit No. 1 across the globe. It topped charts in the US, Australia, Canada, much of Europe, and much of Asia. The feat came 30 years after the biggest band of the 20th century broke up. In fact, the album was released directly on the 30th anniversary of the band’s breakup. The album was also the very first Fab Four compilation record to see a proper release on CD.

It’s pretty obvious why the album was so immediately thoroughly loved by listeners. 1 features every No. 1 hit single that the Fab Four released in both the US and UK between 1962 and 1970. That’s essentially their entire career. What better way to get the youth into the magic of The Beatles than with a hot new CD loaded with only the best of their work?

For more than a decade, The Beatles’ 1 was considered the best-selling album of the 21st century in the US. It boasts a whopping 31 million copies sold and counting. Who knows how long it’ll continue to have such a grip over listeners, including those who weren’t even alive when The Beatles’ heyday occurred? Perhaps it’ll continue to linger until the 22nd century rolls around.

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