The 1983 Album That Sparked David Bowie’s Biggest Career Regret

David Bowie enjoyed one of the most diverse careers of any rocker ever. It’s hard to imagine him regretting anything, given how often he took bold strokes. But even he had issues with some of his stylistic choices. One album in particular was one Bowie looked back on with disdain.

David Bowie’s Biggest Career Regret Was a 1983 Album

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Bowie wasn’t often thought of as a highly commercial artist. Though he was an icon through and through, some of his albums suited a fringe listenership more than the mainstream. However, his Nile Rodgers-produced album, Let’s Dance, changed all that.

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This album was full of accessible tones that matched the funk trend of the day. The title track became one of Bowie’s biggest hits, swapping character-driven art rock for something closer to pop. Though it earned him oodles of success, Bowie once said he regretted moving into the mainstream, calling it a “pandering” choice.

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After Let’s Dance earned the success that it did, Bowie sought to capitalize on it. Instead of making a sharp turn in a new direction (which was commonplace for him on the rest of his albums), he tried to rehash the appeal of that funkified record.

“I pandered to that in my next few albums, and what I found I had done was put a box around myself,” Bowie once said. “It was very hard for people to see me as anything other than the person in the suit who did ‘Let’s Dance’ — and it was driving me mad because it took all my passion for experimenting away.”

David Bowie’s Advice for Artists Who Find Themselves in a Box

If there is any artist you can look to for advice on not getting boxed in, it’s Bowie. Even though he fell victim to that during this era of his career, he managed to break free. His advice for breaking the mold? Don’t try to appease anyone but yourself.

“Always remember that the reason that you initially started working is that there was something inside yourself that you felt that, if you could manifest in some way, you would understand more about yourself and how you coexist with the rest of society,” Bowie once said. “I think it’s terribly dangerous for an artist to fulfill other people’s expectations. They generally produce their worst work when they do that.”

“If you feel safe in the area that you’re working in, you’re not working in the right area,” he continued. “Always go a little further into the water than you feel you’re capable of being in. Go a little bit out of your depth, and when you don’t feel that your feet are quite touching the bottom, you’re just about in the right place to do something exciting.”

No one has walked that walk better than Bowie. When we think of artists who don’t mind pushing boundaries, Bowie is at the top of the list.

(Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)