Vince Gill Offers an Explanation for This Massive Musical Undertaking: “I’ve Lost My Mind”

When a musician has been in the industry for decades and has received all the accolades, experienced all the things, and hit all the high notes that a reasonable artist would hope to achieve, the next logical step is to start working on a massive compilation album or other ultra-niche passion project. For Bob Dylan, it was a triple-album of Frank Sinatra covers. For Vince Gill, it’s a gargantuan series of EPs featuring music that spans his 50-year-long career.

The entire “50 Years From Home” collection is a celebration of Gill’s prolific musicality. Some of his more familiar hits, like “Go Rest High On That Mountain”, have been revamped with new verses. Speaking of the blend of old and new, Gill told The Oklahoman, “I also want them to sit well with what the other songs are, to remind people, ‘Yeah, that’s not far from where I’ve been in the past.’”

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“50 Years From Home” will have twelve EPs in total, which is certainly the undertaking for even the most free-scheduled of musicians. During his 2026 interview with his home-state paper, Gill gave a stereotypically humble response as to why he embarked on this project.

Why Vince Gill Decided on “50 Years From Home”

Putting out one album is a feat in and of itself. Releasing twelve distinct EPs requires countless hours of preparation in and out of the studio and even more marketing and logistical work than a single release. Simply put, it’s a lot of work that some musicians might not feel like bothering with at that point in their career.

So, why did Gill? “I’ve lost my mind,” he told The Oklahoman. “It was just a matter of time.” Switching to a more earnest answer, he continued, “No, it’s been a real gift, honestly, still being creative to a point where I think I’m getting better at it. I think I’m writing better songs. I think I’m singing better. Just everything about it feels really dear to me.”

“I think it comes more from the fact that time is what it is, and I don’t have as many years left to be creative,” Gill added. “So, it matters so dearly to me. And I’m having the time of my life, straight up, just having a ball.”

At the time of this writing, seven of the twelve “50 Years From Home” EPs include “Eighteen Summers”, “I Gave You Everything I Had”, “Secondhand Smoke”, “Brown’s Diner Bar”, “Down At The Borderline”, “Lonely’s What I Do”, “End Of The Night”.

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