36 Years Ago Today, George Strait Was at No. 1 With a Song Inspired by a Tough Parenting Moment and Plenty of Prayer

On this day (July 7) in 1990, George Strait was on a five-week run at No. 1 with “Love Without End, Amen.” It was the first of his singles to occupy the top spot for more than one week. Moreover, it was the first song to reign over the Hot Country Songs chart for more than four weeks since Dolly Parton’s “Here You Come Again” stayed at the top for five in 1977. Interestingly, the song was inspired by a tough parenting moment and late-night prayers.

Strait released “Love Without End, Amen” as the lead single from Livin’ It Up in April 1990. By then, he had already notched 18 No. 1 singles. However, none of them had managed to retain the top spot for more than a week. This song broke that barrier. Over the next three decades, he scored 19 more multi-week No. 1 singles.

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[RELATED: Watching a Young George Strait Perform This Late 80s Hit Makes Me Want To Break Out My Stetson Hat and Brushpopper Shirt]

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None of Strait’s singles have outperformed “Love Without End, Amen.” However, two have tied its run. “I’ve Come to Expect It from You” started its five-week run at the top in December 1990. “One Night at a Time” became his third five-week No. 1 in the spring of 1997.

The Tough Parenting Moment Behind George Strait’s Hit

“Love Without End, Amen” is one of those songs that will touch nearly any parent who hears it. While George Strait didn’t write the song, he is a dad. So, there’s no doubt he felt the lines penned by Aaron Barker in his soul.

In an interview with The Tennessean, Barker recalled the night he wrote this song. His 16-year-old son had just gotten his first car. He also got a list of rules to follow while on the road. There were places he wasn’t allowed to go and people who weren’t supposed to be in the car with him. Unsurprisingly, he was with those people in that area when he got into an accident. He hit a curb hard enough to knock the wheel off of his car, which damaged a brand-new Porsche that was parked nearby.

“That was the night that it really came to the reality that I had to be the dad, and I couldn’t just be his friend.” It was a tough spot for Barker to be in. Moreover, it left him with a baffling question. “The question was, how can you be that mad at somebody and still love them that much? Where does that ability come from? It’s in us all,” he said. “So, I got my guitar, and I was playing and praying and looking for an answer. The song was the answer. That’s the way God loves us. That’s why it’s in us all the time. We’re born with it.”

The Song Almost Didn’t Go to Strait

Initially, Barker didn’t want to pitch the song to Strait or anyone else, for that matter. He felt that it was such a personal song that no one would want to record it. In the end, he was glad he did. “To have a story I wrote about my son have a messenger like George Strait pick it up and sing it, how great is that?”

For those wondering, yes, Barker played the song for his son the next day. He “got it” and has since shared it with his kids.

Featured Image by Ebet Roberts/Redferns