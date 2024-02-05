4 Mega Hit Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote Solo

If you were to take out a pen and paper (or a Google doc—it is 2024, after all) to compile a list of the greatest pop music songwriters of all time, you wouldn’t get very far before you wrote down the name David Bowie. The late London-born artist is responsible for bringing myriad hit songs to the forefront, as well as many of rock’s most iconic visuals.

But just became someone writes a song doesn’t mean they did it on their own. Plenty of great artists co-wrote tunes. Elton John had Bernie Taupin. Paul McCartney and John Lennon had each other. But here below, we wanted to explore some of Bowie’s biggest hits, which he wrote solo since many might be surprised he was the sole person behind their composition. So, let’s dive in.

1. “Rebel Rebel”

Written by David Bowie

Released in 1974 on Bowie’s album, Diamond Dogs, this song was not only written by Bowie but it was produced by him, too. Likely his most popular (and covered) song, Bowie has said the track was his goodbye kiss to the glam rock movement. On the offering, Bowie sings of rebellion, of genre-bending looks, of love and lust. He says,

You’ve got your mother in a whirl

She’s not sure if you’re a boy or a girl

Hey babe, your hair’s alright

Hey babe, let’s go out tonight

You like me, and I like it all

We like dancing and we look divine

You love bands when they’re playing hard

You want more and you want it fast

They put you down, they say I’m wrong

You tacky thing, you put them on

2. “The Man Who Sold the World”

Written by David Bowie

The title track from Bowie’s 1970 album, this song was not released as a single initially, though it has grown to be one of the artist’s most beloved tunes. Later, in 1974 when the Scottish singer Lulu covered it in a rendition produced by Bowie and his guitarist Mick Ronson, the track earned more notoriety and became a mainstream hit, hitting No. 3 on the U.K. Singles Chart. On the disdainful song, Bowie sings,

We passed upon the stair

We spoke of was and when

Although I wasn’t there

He said I was his friend

Which came as a surprise

I spoke into his eyes

I thought you died alone

A long long time ago

Oh no, not me

We never lost control

You’re face to face

With the man who sold the world

3. “Let’s Dance”

Written by David Bowie

The title track from Bowie’s 1983 album, this song penned by the British rocker is the sonic equivalent of a discotheque. It makes your feet lighter in moments. It’s part-funk, part-disco and all energy. It’s also a song that simply sticks to your eardrums and just won’t let go. On the offering, the alighted Bowie proposes a dance by singing,

If you say run

I’ll run with you

And if you say hide

We’ll hide

Because my love for you

Would break my heart in two

If you should fall into my arms

And tremble like a flower

Let’s dance

Let’s dance

For fear your grace should fall

Let’s dance

For fear tonight is all

Let’s sway

You could look into my eyes

Let’s sway

Under the moonlight, this serious moonlight

4. “Golden Years”

Written by David Bowie

Released as a single from Bowie’s 1976 album, Station to Station, this song is another funky, disco-inspired ear-worm full of unique vocal deliveries and catchy bits of production. As far as it’s content, the song is about enjoying life and enjoying what’s around you. Bowie is encouraging and celebratory on the number, singing,

Don’t let me hear you say life’s taking you nowhere

Angel

Come get up, my baby

Look at that sky, life’s begun

Nights are warm and the days are young

Come get up, my baby

There’s my baby, lost that’s all

Once I’m begging you save her little soul

Golden years, gold whop whop whop

Come get up, my baby

