4 Mega Hit Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote Solo

If you were to take out a pen and paper (or a Google doc—it is 2024, after all) to compile a list of the greatest pop music songwriters of all time, you wouldn’t get very far before you wrote down the name David Bowie. The late London-born artist is responsible for bringing myriad hit songs to the forefront, as well as many of rock’s most iconic visuals.
But just became someone writes a song doesn’t mean they did it on their own. Plenty of great artists co-wrote tunes. Elton John had Bernie Taupin. Paul McCartney and John Lennon had each other. But here below, we wanted to explore some of Bowie’s biggest hits, which he wrote solo since many might be surprised he was the sole person behind their composition. So, let’s dive in.
1. “Rebel Rebel”
Written by David Bowie
Released in 1974 on Bowie’s album, Diamond Dogs, this song was not only written by Bowie but it was produced by him, too. Likely his most popular (and covered) song, Bowie has said the track was his goodbye kiss to the glam rock movement. On the offering, Bowie sings of rebellion, of genre-bending looks, of love and lust. He says,
You’ve got your mother in a whirl
She’s not sure if you’re a boy or a girl
Hey babe, your hair’s alright
Hey babe, let’s go out tonight
You like me, and I like it all
We like dancing and we look divine
You love bands when they’re playing hard
You want more and you want it fast
They put you down, they say I’m wrong
You tacky thing, you put them on
2. “The Man Who Sold the World”
Written by David Bowie
The title track from Bowie’s 1970 album, this song was not released as a single initially, though it has grown to be one of the artist’s most beloved tunes. Later, in 1974 when the Scottish singer Lulu covered it in a rendition produced by Bowie and his guitarist Mick Ronson, the track earned more notoriety and became a mainstream hit, hitting No. 3 on the U.K. Singles Chart. On the disdainful song, Bowie sings,
We passed upon the stair
We spoke of was and when
Although I wasn’t there
He said I was his friend
Which came as a surprise
I spoke into his eyes
I thought you died alone
A long long time ago
Oh no, not me
We never lost control
You’re face to face
With the man who sold the world
3. “Let’s Dance”
Written by David Bowie
The title track from Bowie’s 1983 album, this song penned by the British rocker is the sonic equivalent of a discotheque. It makes your feet lighter in moments. It’s part-funk, part-disco and all energy. It’s also a song that simply sticks to your eardrums and just won’t let go. On the offering, the alighted Bowie proposes a dance by singing,
If you say run
I’ll run with you
And if you say hide
We’ll hide
Because my love for you
Would break my heart in two
If you should fall into my arms
And tremble like a flower
Let’s dance
Let’s dance
For fear your grace should fall
Let’s dance
For fear tonight is all
Let’s sway
You could look into my eyes
Let’s sway
Under the moonlight, this serious moonlight
4. “Golden Years”
Written by David Bowie
Released as a single from Bowie’s 1976 album, Station to Station, this song is another funky, disco-inspired ear-worm full of unique vocal deliveries and catchy bits of production. As far as it’s content, the song is about enjoying life and enjoying what’s around you. Bowie is encouraging and celebratory on the number, singing,
Don’t let me hear you say life’s taking you nowhere
Angel
Come get up, my baby
Look at that sky, life’s begun
Nights are warm and the days are young
Come get up, my baby
There’s my baby, lost that’s all
Once I’m begging you save her little soul
Golden years, gold whop whop whop
Come get up, my baby
