4 Rock Songs From the 70s That Sound Like the Turning Point of a Romance Novel

There’s something about 70s rock that makes me feel like anything is possible. Here are four songs that sound like chasing your dreams and chasing after your person.

Videos by American Songwriter

“More Than A Feeling” by Boston

This unexpected hit was Boston‘s first single, and it’s still one of the group’s most popular songs. This song toys with the gray area between what was and what is, as the lead singer of Boston explained.

“It was written about a fantasy event,” Tom Scholz said in an interview. “But it’s one that almost everybody can identify with, of somebody losing somebody that was important to them, and music taking them back there.”

“Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

Just when you feel about ready to throw in the towel, this Queen song will get you right back on your feet. Ironically, this anthemic tune sounds like it’s about choosing not to give up, but when Freddie Mercury was writing it, he meant the lyrics a little more literally. Apparently, the lead singer was living a pretty wild lifestyle at the time, and this song was his way of saying, “Don’t stop me now / ‘Cause I’m having a good time.”

“Born To Run” by Bruce Springsteen

If you want a song that sounds like a coming-of-age movie personified, look no further than Springsteen’s “Born To Run”. Especially for a romance novel, this track, in which The Boss tells a love interest, “We gotta get out while we’re young,” kind of makes perfect sense.

“Oh, baby this town rips the bones from your back / It’s a death trap, it’s a suicide rap / We gotta get out while we’re young / ‘Cause tramps like us, baby we were born to run.”

“Hold The Line” by Toto

Inspired by the phrase “hold the line,” as in “don’t hang up the phone,” Toto keyboardist David Paich wrote this hit, which begs the listener to be patient with his love.

The lyrics in the verses are supposed to be about what love is not, making the listener perhaps question their own definition of what love is. Love and relationships are definitely imperfect, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t for you.

Photo by: MICHEL GANGNE/AFP via Getty Images