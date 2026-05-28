3 Classic Rock Songs That Sound More Relevant Now Than When They Were Released

Life can be hard. Just look at the headlines any day of the week—tragedy, loss, and hardship are everywhere. But when life throws difficulties at you, sometimes the best (and only) course of action is to throw yourself into songs.

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That’s what we wanted to do here below. We wanted to highlight three classic rock tracks from back in the day that help when world news seems like too much. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs that sound more relevant now than when they were released.

“Dirty Laundry” by Don Henley from ‘I Can’t Stand Still’ (1982)

Media is everywhere. Remember back even 10 years ago when you could walk down the street and think about something other than social media, your phone, or the latest news headlines? Well, maybe there was never a time when the media was bombarding us with information. Enter: “Dirty Laundry” by Don Henley. The track is all about people leveraging bad news for their own gain. Sound familiar? It’s practically a way of life today. Henley sings, “I make my living off the evening news / Just give me something / Something I can use / People love it when you lose.“

“For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield from ‘Buffalo Springfield’ (1967)

This iconic song is all about trepidation. The track highlights a feeling of worry and paranoia. Human beings are complicated creatures. We want better lives and yet we’re often too scared to make the leap to get them. Buffalo Springfield gets into that on this Stephen Stills-penned tune. Indeed, on it, Stills sings, “There’s battle lines being drawn / Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong / Young people speaking their minds / Getting so much resistance from behind.” That verse most assuredly rings true today.

“Ohio” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young from ‘4 Way Street’ (1971)

Speaking of Stephen Stills, he had a hand in this Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tune. No matter your political affiliation, most of us can agree that people shouldn’t be shot dead for protesting. Sadly, it’s happened too often throughout history. In fact, violent events on a college campus inspired this 1971 song from CSNY. It’s a track that still sadly rings true today.

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