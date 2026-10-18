4 Top Records From 1970 That Never Get Old, No Matter How Many Times I Listen

Some pop music is so pervasive, so unrelenting, that by the end of a single’s season in the sun, I can’t stand to listen to it anymore. But not all songs sour the way others do. In fact, no matter how many times I listen to them, they never seem to get old—and that includes these four top records from 1970.

“Paranoid” by Black Sabbath

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In my humble opinion, the best Black Sabbath albums were the first three. Right smack in the middle of these early-1970s heavy metal offerings was Paranoid, which was chock-full of career-defining hits, including “Iron Man”, “War Pigs”, and, of course, the title track. Being that this is my favorite era of Black Sabbath, I’m not especially surprised by the fact that “Paranoid” has yet to get old. I’m just grateful to have this heavy, doomy goodness available on repeat.

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“All I Have To Do Is Dream” by Bobbie Gentry & Glen Campbell

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Bobbie Gentry and Glen Campbell are both top artists in my book, and their version of “All I Have To Do Is Dream” is at least partially why I feel the way I do. The Everly Brothers track sounds especially sweet from these two singers. With Gentry’s signature smokiness and Campbell’s clear and pitch-perfect bari-tenor, this duet never gets stale, no matter how many times I listen to it.

“Lola” by The Kinks

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The Kinks released “Lola” in the summer of 1970, and it just sounds like summer. The loosey-goosey rock arrangement and Ray Davies’ speech-like vocal delivery keep this song trotting along at an enjoyable pace. By the time the song is over, you’ve been introduced to some inspiringly open-minded ideas about sexuality and identity. Maybe you even leave with a craving for a cherry “c-o-l-a” cola. In any case, I have yet to grow bored with this classic Kinks tune.

“Evil Ways” by Santana

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Finally, wrapping up my list of top records from 1970 that never, ever get old is Santana’s “Evil Ways”. The song first appeared on Santana’s debut album and came out as a single a few months later. “Evil Ways” encapsulates what makes Santana so timelessly good: they get in the pocket, and they stay there, no matter where the music might lead them. Even when this song gets stuck in my head, I don’t mind humming the words, “You’ve got to change your evil ways, baby.”

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