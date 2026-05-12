68 Years Ago, The Everly Brothers Started a Four-Week Run at No. 1 With a Song Penned by a Famed Husband and Wife Duo

On May 12, 1958, The Everly Brothers’ jangle pop rock and roll tune “All I Have To Do Is Dream” made it to No. 1 on the Best Sellers in Stores chart and would soon hit No. 1 on all of the Billboard singles charts simultaneously. That includes the country, R&B, Top 100, and Most Played by Jockeys charts. If the Billboard Hot 100 chart had been introduced just a few months earlier in 1958, “All I Have To Do Is Dream” likely would have topped that, too. Instead, it ended the year at No. 2. The Everly Brothers even returned to the Hot 100 chart several years later in 1961 with this very song. The song was also very popular in the UK and other countries.

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Clearly, The Everly Brothers had a pretty massive hit on their hands. And it was all thanks to a legendary husband-and-wife songwriting team.

The Story Behind “All I Have To Do Is Dream” by The Everly Brothers

Even if you aren’t a huge Everly Brothers fan, you’ve definitely heard this dreamy song before. And it was actually penned by a fairly famous husband-and-wife songwriting duo. Felice and Boudleaux Bryant wrote “All I Have To Do Is Dream” early in their career. Those names might be familiar to you. The Bryants also wrote “Bye Bye Love” for The Everly Brothers, among several other songs. They also wrote tracks for the likes of Little Jimmy Dickens, Carl Smith, Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, and many more.

Speaking of Roy Orbison, he covered “All I Have To Do Is Dream” in 1963. In fact, quite a few musicians covered this song, including big names like Bobbie Gentry, R.E.M., Linda Ronstadt, Brandi Carlile, and others.

The lyrics of “All I Have To Do Is Dream” follow a simple and sweet formula. The song details one’s love for another, who finds themselves “dreamin’ [their] life away” thinking of that special someone. In addition to the Everlys on vocals and acoustic guitar, Chet Atkins plays the electric guitar, and Floyd Chance can be heard on the upright bass.

Today, “All I Have To Do Is Dream” is considered one of the most significant songs in rock and roll history. It received the Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 2004 as well.

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