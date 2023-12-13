5 All-Female Bluegrass Groups Even Bluegrass Non-Enthusiasts Need to Know

Like country music, bluegrass has gained a reputation as being a man’s game. But as with most things, women have had a vital voice in the genre from the very beginning. Even in the 21st century, though, female bluegrass musicians are often on the sidelines. Here are five all-female bluegrass groups you need to know—even if you don’t think you’re much of a bluegrass fan!

Five-piece band Sister Sadie formed almost by accident. The members have been friends for many years. But when they joined in at a public jam session, they never expected to become the real deal. More than a decade later, they’ve been nominated for a Grammy and won several IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards. Sister Sadie made history in 2019 when they became the first all-female bluegrass band to win the IBMA Vocalist of the Year Award—a feat they’ve repeated twice more.

Della Mae formed in 2009, taking their name from the classic bluegrass number “Big Spike Hammer.” Their personnel might have changed over the years, but they’ve always been a girls-only gig. Their dedication to bluegrass’ roots can be seen in the instruments they use, from mandolin and banjo to fiddle and washboard. But they’re also adventurous in pushing the limits of the genre, which the members see as an expression of the feminine spirit.

The Highwomen began as a way to fill the gap in music where female voices aren’t often represented. All successful solo artists in their own right, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby, and Amanda Shires set themselves up as the answer to the Highwaymen, which included Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson. The Highwomen’s musical talents—which straddle the line between country, pop, and folk music—have already won them one Grammy. Their songs “Crowded Table” and “Redesigning Women” have been praised for their insightful discussion of topics like tolerance, sexism, and self-acceptance.

Black Americans have obviously had a massive influence on the bluegrass genre, but are woefully under-represented in it today. Our Native Daughters calls attention to the true roots of bluegrass with an award-winning, all-Black female lineup that also includes artists plenty popular outside their group: Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah, Rhiannon Giddens, and Leyla McCalla. Their album Songs of Our Native Daughters feature songs about slavery, sexism, and other experiences Black women have had and continue to have in America. It was a triumphant reclamation of a historically Black musical style, one that gained well-deserved praise.

5. The Wailin’ Jennys

Bluegrass trio The Wailin’ Jennys formed in 2002, taking their name as a tribute to the late Waylon Jennings. They’ve had male accompanists over the years but have always featured a mainly female lineup. Their contemporary take on bluegrass remains rooted in the classic elements of the genre—layered vocal harmonies, stringed instruments, and simple melodies. Their award-winning music made them regular guest stars on A Prairie Home Companion.

Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images