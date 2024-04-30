Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, April 30, 2024?

It’s still April, and The Voice is still only airing episodes on Mondays. That being said, there is no new episode tonight, April 30. However, these Voice-less Tuesdays are going to end soon. Next week, the show will return to its regular double episode nights. On Monday, May 6, The Voice will begin its live performances, which will continue into Tuesday, May 7. The show will air on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern on Mondays and 9 p.m. Eastern on Tuesdays.

May 6 kicks off the Live Performances. At that point the Top 12 artists will sing on live television for the first time. These live performances and viewer voting will determine who moves on to the Live Semi-Final, which airs on May 7. Then, only nine performers can make it to the Live Semi-Final. Eight will be voted on by viewers, and the remaining four will compete against each other for an Instant Save. That will add them to the roster for the next episode.

The stakes are getting higher and higher the closer the show gets to the end of season 25. So far, the Top 12 artists moving on to the first Live Performance are Josh Sanders, L. Rodgers, and Asher HaVon from Team Reba; Serenity Arce, Maddi Jane, and Nadège from Team Chance; Nathen Chester, Bryan Olesen, and Zoe Levert from Team Legend; and Karen Waldrup, Tae Lewis, and Madison Curbelo from Team Dan + Shay.

The Voice Season 24 Winner Huntley Shares His Biggest “Pinch Myself” Moments

As The Voice season 25 winds down, the previous season’s winner, Huntley, is looking back on his biggest life experiences directly following his win. He spoke recently about singing the national anthem, firing cannons at a football game in Tampa, Florida, and his plans for new music.

First he expressed amazement at the places he’s been able to perform since winning the show. “Definitely the venues and places that I’m playing, but also the recognition from everyday people when I walk the street,” he told NBC Insider. “People recognize me and I realize I was on a national television show, and it wasn’t a dream, and I got hugged by Gwen Stefani at the end of the season. A lot of ‘pinch myself’ moments.”

He also added, “My main ‘pinch myself’ moment was when I got to sing the National Anthem in Tampa Bay [at an NFL Playoff game] and they had me shooting the cannons off the pirate ship.”

