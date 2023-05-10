5 Deep Cuts From the Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers’ latest release, The Album, is set to his shelves on May 12. Before we are gifted a whole new slew of Jo Bros hits to sink our teeth into, we wanted to take a look back at the group’s past work to uncover their most hidden gems. We’ve picked five of the trio’s lesser-known tracks for you to revisit. Check out the Jonas Brothers’ best deep cuts, below.

1. “One Man Show”

We’re starting off with a banger with “One Man Show.” This track is taken from the trio’s No. 1 album A Little Bit Longer. If you’re an OG Jo Bros fan you will likely know every song on this record down to the smallest drum hit and harmony, but if you have recently hopped on the Jonas train then let “One Man Show” be your introduction to the deeper sides of their discography.

“One Man Show” is a driving, slightly hard-edged break-up track. I’m a one man show / I don’t need no one / I’ll be fine alone, Nick sings in the chorus.

2. “7:05”

The Jo Bros’ boyish charm was in full swing on their debut album, It’s About Time. Track 10 on the record, “7:05,” comes in hot with a very high-pitched Nick on vocals. We had a lot of good times / When we were together / And I thought we’d last forever, you and I, he sings.

Though they have more or less kept up their guitar-led sound for the duration of their career, back in the early days they had their foot all the way down on the pop-rock pedal with this track as anthemic proof.

3. “Should’ve Said No” (With Taylor Swift)

This duet with Taylor Swift is a time capsule from the late 2000s. Joe and Swift were rumored to be dating around the filming of their concert film Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience. The talk about their relationship only proliferated after Swift turned up in the movie to perform her track “Should’ve Said No” with the brothers.

Swift brought a country flavor to the show with the help of a fiddle and her twangy vocals. Despite it being Swift’s track, Joe makes a play for the spotlight belting out the second verse: You can see that I’ve been cryin’ / Baby, you know all the right things to say / But do you honestly expect me to believe

We could ever be the same?

4. “Poison Ivy”

Moving on to their album Lines, Vines and Trying Times, we’re looking at the playful slight at an ex, “Poison Ivy.” In this track, the brothers conflate their past romantic partners getting under their skin to the effects of poison ivy.

Everyone’s allergic to poison ivy / Everybody gets the itch / Everybody hates that, they sing with palpable disgust.

5. “Chillin’ In The Summertime”

“Chillin’ In The Summertime” appears on the soundtrack for the group’s Disney Channel original show, Jonas L.A. In the show, the brothers play heightened versions of themselves as they try and balance normal life in high school with their skyrocketing success on stage.

Despite being created for a children’s television series, this soundtrack is full of genuine bops, including “Chillin’ In The Summertime.” This track is a bouncy, breezy hit perfect for SoCal.

I turn the radio on / And it’s my favorite song / It’s so good to sing along / And it feels so right this can’t be wrong, Nick sings.

