5 Top 40 Hits From 1977 That Stay on Repeat in My Car

My car is many things to me: a way to get from Point A to Point B, a storage unit, a green room when I’m at a gig, a cafeteria when my busy day requires an on-the-go lunch, and a Honda Civic-shaped time machine that allows me to travel back in time and relish the 1970s (musically speaking, that is). Indeed, the world might be well into the 2020s, but in my car, the year is 1977, and I have these Top 40 hits blasting through my well-worn speakers on repeat.

“Telephone Line” by Electric Light Orchestra

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Electric Light Orchestra released “Telephone Line” in May 1977 as the final single to their sixth album, A New World Record. All these years later, I never get tired of the transition from the moody, almost mysterious verses to the wide-open, triumphant chorus. This track gets bonus points because I can sing the background vocals, too.

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“Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder

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Stevie Wonder’s music is just the right kind of feel-good boost that makes long car rides more manageable, and since I’m a Midwesterner at heart, long car rides are a frequent occurrence in my life. When I’m on hour six and in desperate need of a pick-me-up, I’ll often settle on Wonder’s fantastic 1977 hit, “Sir Duke”. Instant energy surge.

“Southern Nights” by Glen Campbell

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While I’m a Midwesterner at heart, I technically live in the South now (the Midsouth, depending on who you ask). Consequently, I feel a great deal of sentimentality toward Glen Campbell’s “Southern Nights”. There’s nothing quite like blasting this song on the car radio with all of the windows down on a cool, humid Southern night.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

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This one might seem obvious because, frankly, who isn’t blasting Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours on repeat? Nevertheless, this Top 40 hit from 1977 deserves a spot on this list because it remains in heavy rotation in my Honda Civic. No matter how many times I listen to this iconic track, it never gets old, especially when driving.

“Barracuda” by Heart

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I won’t try to replicate Ann Wilson’s powerhouse vocals in public for fear of, you know, public embarrassment. However, I will absolutely attempt to sing like her while in the privacy of my Honda, which is why I love listening to songs like “Barracuda” in the car specifically. This Top 40 hit from 1977 is a banger in both musical and lyrical content, making this a no-brainer inclusion on my heavy rotation list.

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