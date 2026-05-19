3 Rock Songs From 1977 That Every 70s Kid Can Still Sing From Memory Today

The year 1977 was an incredible year in rock music. Some veteran artists were still having hits, while some newcomers were also finding a place on the charts. With that in mind, these are three of the best rock songs from 1977. These are songs that every 70s kid can likely still sing from memory today.

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“Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder includes “Sir Duke” on his Songs In The Key Of Life album. Written by Wonder, “Sir Duke” is an R&B soul song with some rock elements that remains one of Wonder’s most successful singles.

A tribute to Duke Ellington, and other artists from that era, “Sir Duke” says, “Music knows it is and always will / Be one of the things that life just won’t quit / But here are some of music’s pioneers / That time will not allow us to forget / For there’s Basie, Miller, Satchmo. And the king of all Sir Duke / And with a voice like Ella’s ringing out / There’s no way the band can lose.”

“Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett

“Margaritaville” is on Jimmy Buffett’s Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes record. Written by Buffett himself, “Margaritaville” was a No. 1 hit on the Adult Contemporary charts in the US and Canada. It is one of his most successful songs, a tropical country rock jam for the ages.

“Margaritaville” says, “Wastin’ away again in Margaritaville / Searchin’ for my lost shaker of salt / Some people claim that there’s a woman to blame / But I know it’s nobody’s fault.”

“Hotel California” by the Eagles

It’s pretty remarkable that most 70s kids can sing the Eagles’ “Hotel California” by heart, since it is more than six and a half minutes long. The song is written by band members Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Don Felder. “Hotel California” is the title track of a record that also came out in 1977.

One of the Eagles’ most iconic songs, “Hotel California” says, “Welcome to the Hotel California / Such a lovely place / Such a lovely face / Plenty of room at the Hotel California / Any time of year / You can find it here.”

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