What Are Electric Light Orchestra’s 5 Biggest American Hits?

It’s understandable that people focus on the strange magic (pun intended) that was created by the Electric Light Orchestra’s melding of rock and classical textures. But don’t overlook for a second the sharpness of Jeff Lynne’s pop songwriting.

These five songs scaled the charts in the US and displayed just how magnetic this group could be. Prepare to be amazed at the versatility and productivity of ELO.

5. “Can’t Get It Out Of My Head” – No. 9 in 1974

The story goes that Jeff Lynne’s father, who preferred a more civilized form of music than rock and roll, didn’t think much of his son’s early efforts with Electric Light Orchestra. To prove the old man wrong, Lynne wrote an advanced song cycle full of orchestral movements and recurring musical motifs. It peaked with “Can’t Get It Out Of My Head”. The song tells the story of an ordinary guy who’s haunted by dreams of a more glorious existence in another world. Check out the beauty of the walled backing vocals in the refrains.

4. “Shine A Little Love” – No. 8 in 1979

ELO delivered what’s widely regarded to be its masterpiece with the Out Of The Blue album in 1977. Needless to say, that double album was quite an ambitious undertaking. Jeff Lynne and company largely scaled it back for Discovery, even delving into disco beats on several of the tracks. “Shine A Little Light” features more of a galloping rhythm. It was at this time that Lynne started moving away from the heavy orchestral moves and settled for more of a synth-based approach. You can hear those touches on this sparkling track.

3. “Xanadu” – No. 8 in 1980

On paper, the partnership was an odd one. And it was really only one track where Electric Light Orchestra joined forces with pop sensation Olivia Newton-John. Regardless of what you think of the movie, the music came out pretty well, with the title track leading the way. Having proved that they could handle disco flourishes on Discovery, the band provides just the right rhythmic foundation for Newton-John’s airy vocals. Those high-pitched ELO backing vocals provide a fun counterpoint as well.

2. “Telephone Line” – No. 7 in 1977

ELO had a way with a slow one that few of their 70s peers could match. Jeff Lynne’s songwriting skills certainly factored into that. Note how, on “Telephone Line”, his narrator steadily goes from hopeful to desperate in his attempts to track down the object of his affection on the phone. The sheer number of hooks, both vocal and instrumental, can absolutely overwhelm you. That’s before you even get to the chorus, with its call-and-response vocals and a melody line that follows the downward trajectory of this guy’s dreams.

1. “Don’t Bring Me Down” – No. 4 in 1979

At its foundation, “Don’t Bring Me Down” is a barreling 50s-style rocker that resembles one of Fats Domino’s classics. But that’s before Lynne starts ladling all kinds of touches to it. There’s a bit of disco in the pounding beat, while New Wave can also be heard in the precision of all the instrumental flourishes. The joy Lynne clearly experienced while creating this concoction comes through the speakers. Ear candy of the highest degree from a band that did it better than anybody.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images