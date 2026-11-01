3 Songs by Fleetwood Mac That Feel Like They Should Have Been No. 1 but Weren’t

If you’re a Fleetwood Mac fan, you might know that “Dreams” is their only No. 1 hit. In 2020, a viral video even re-popularized the song, which is pretty amazing considering it first came out in 1977. Since then, more and more people have been drawn to Fleetwood Mac’s discography. Here are a few other Fleetwood Mac hits that you probably thought were No. 1s but actually aren’t.

“Landslide”

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This one feels like a No. 1 simply because it seems to get performed so often. The list is long, ranging from duets with Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter to covers by groups like The Chicks. It seems like everyone has tried to put their own spin on this classic. Ironically, though, “Landslide” didn’t make it to the Billboard Hot 100 until recently, when it was used in Stranger Things. However, a live version of the song released in 1998 did make it to No. 51 on the chart.

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“Silver Springs”

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The live version of this song was nominated for a Grammy (Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals) in 1998, but it never hit No. 1 on the Hot 100. Still, “Silver Springs” is undeniably culturally significant, especially because of Stevie Nicks’s live performance of the song that went viral in 2023. In the video above, Nicks sings, “You will never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you,” at Lindsey Buckingham with a vengeance that has left many fans curious. Despite this, “Silver Springs” didn’t have significant Hot 100 chart success. In fact, it was originally released only as a B-side to “Go Your Own Way” in 1976.

“Go Your Own Way”

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You’ve probably heard “Go Your Own Way” about a thousand times, whether through a commercial, a film, or simply the Rumours album. Originally, “Go Your Own Way” was released in December 1976, before the album came out in 1977. It got people excited about the album, and pre-orders reached 800,000 copies thanks to the buzz around the song. Still, the track only reached No. 10 on the Hot 100, a close second to “Dreams”, but not quite No. 1 hit success.

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