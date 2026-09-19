71 Years Ago, George Jones Released His First Hit—Only To Watch Another Version Race to No. 1

This week, in September of 1955, George Jones released “Why Baby Why.” Later, it peaked at No. 4 on the country chart, giving Jones his first hit. Moreover, it inspired several covers. One, a duet version by Red Sovine and Webb Pierce, went to No. 1 in early 1956.

Today, Jones is widely remembered as one of the best vocalists in the history of country music. However, many overlook his songwriting prowess. He wrote “Why Baby Why” with Darrell Edwards. He wrote several of his early hits, including the 1961 chart-topper “Tender Years.” Jones also co-wrote “Tall, Tall Trees” with Roger Miller, which was a No. 1 hit for Alan Jackson decades later.

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“Why Baby Why” has resonated with multiple generations of listeners. Red Sovine and Webb Pierce took it to No. 1 in 1956. Their cover likely stalled Jones’ original. Later that year, Hank Locklin took the song to No. 9. Charley Pride took it back to No. 1 in 1983. Several others, including Waylon Jennings, Patty Loveless, Roger McGuinn, and Palomino Road, have put their spin on the hit.

“Why Baby Why” Marked a Turning Point for George Jones

George Jones had already released five singles on the Starday label before he recorded “Why Baby Why.” All of those singles were recorded in makeshift studios in producers’ homes. This was the first single he recorded in a studio with session musicians. As a result, it showed a marked jump in production quality.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1983, George Jones Earned His Final No. 1 by Dethroning the Legend Who Wrote the Song]

The song quickly became a hit in the Houston, Texas, area, where it was in heavy rotation on KIKK. This led to national airplay and distribution. On one hand, this helped Jones land on the country chart for the first time. On the other hand, the song was so popular that Webb Pierce and Red Sovine rushed to record a cover. They released their rendition in December 1955. They were both established artists and had the backing and distribution of Decca Records. As a result, their cover eclipsed the original while it was still on the chart.

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