Born 85 Years Ago Today in Georgia, the Country Singer Best Known for Her Chart-Topping “Cheating” Duet With Roy Drusky

Born in Marietta, Georgia, on this day (September 18) in 1941, Priscilla Mitchell was a country singer who recorded a string of duets with Roy Drusky in the 1960s. One of those recordings, “Yes, Mr. Peters”, spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1965.

It was the only number-one single for either artist, and the lone top 40 hit of Mitchell’s career. Their 1966 album, Together Again, reached number 14 on the country albums chart.

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Mitchell also recorded pop music under the name “Sadina”, releasing singles such as 1965’s “I Want That Boy”. In 1959, she married the “Guitar Man” himself, Jerry Reed. The couple had two daughters, Seidina and Charlotte, both of whom also became country singers.

They were married until Reed’s death at age 71 of complications from emphysema on September 1, 2008. Six years later, Priscilla Ann Mitchell Hubbard died on September 24, 2014 — six days after her 73rd birthday — following a short illness.

Today, we’re taking a look at her life and career in honor of what would have been Mitchell’s 85th birthday.

Priscilla Mitchell Was Married to the “Guitar Man”

Priscilla Mitchell’s time in the spotlight started early. She made her debut at just four years old singing “Pistol Packin’ Mama” on Marietta’s WFOM radio.

Continuing to pursue music into her teenage years, Mitchell sang with various bands. During this time, she met up-and-coming musician Jerry Reed in Atlanta, where both were working as session performers for Capitol Records.

The two married on July 9, 1959, moving to Nashville after Reed concluded a two-year stint with the U.S. Army. During his service, he had continued supporting his family by selling his own songs, including Brenda Lee’s 1960 rendition of “That’s All You Got to Do”.

A Successful Duet

Upon arriving in Music City, Priscilla Mitchell continued her session work, landing a contract with Mercury Records in the mid-1960s.

In 1965, Mercury paired her up with Roy Drusky, who had nabbed eight top 10 country hits to date.

Written by Steve Karliski and Larry Kolber, “Yes, Mr. Peters” offered up a witty take on a (seemingly fictional) love triangle between a married businessman and his girlfriend.

The song begins with a ringing phone. Although the listener can only hear the woman’s side of the conversation, we can safely conclude that the businessman’s wife is well within earshot. However, he is able to cover his tracks by responding as though he were heading to the office for a meeting with “Mr. Peters”.

Yes indeed Mr. Peters I can work late tonight / (Dear is she near can she hear what you say) / You’re right Mr. Peters and I’m leavin’ right away.

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The undeniably catchy earworm raced up the Billboard country songs chart, spending two weeks at number one.

Mitchell released three albums with Drusky and charted the singles “Slippin’ Around” (1966) and “I’ll Never Tell on You” (1967).

Her Solo Career

On her own, Priscilla Mitchell recorded 1967’s “He’s Not for Real,” written by Jerry Reed, and 1968’s “Your Old Handy Man,” written by Dolly Parton. Reed also wrote and arranged her uptempo 1968 single “Natch-illy Ain’t No Good.”

[RELATED: Born on This Day in 1937, the “Guitar Man” and Country Music Hitmaker Who Starred Alongside Burt Reynolds in This Beloved 1977 Action-Comedy]

As Reed’s career began taking off, Mitchell became a highly sought-after background vocalist in Nashville. She appeared in her husband’s 1985 movie What Comes Around and later toured with him as a backing vocalist and keyboard player.

While Priscilla Mitchell never again matched the chart success of “Yes, Mr. Peters”, the song ensured her permanent spot in country music history.

Featured image by David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images)













