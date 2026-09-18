Born 73 Years Ago Today in Mississippi, the Bluegrass Musician Glen Campbell Called the “Greatest Banjo Player in the World”

Born on this day (September 18) in 1953 in the small town of Louisville, Mississippi, Carl Jackson got his start in country music at a young age. At 14 years old, he was invited to play banjo for Jim and Jesse and the Virginia Boys, one of the most respected bluegrass bands at the time. Next, Jackson would spend 12 years as part of country legend Glen Campbell’s band before striking out on his own. Since then, he has continued to work in Nashville as a songwriter and musician. He has charted three singles and penned songs for Campbell, Terri Clark, Garth Brooks, Rhonda Vincent, and others.

Today, we’re exploring the life and career of Carl Jackson on his 73rd birthday.

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Who is Carl Jackson?

Growing up in a musical family, Carl Jackson instantly took to the guitar, mandolin, dobro and fiddle. By age nine, he had mastered the banjo enough to join his father’s and uncles in their bluegrass band, The Country Partners.

Jackson was just 14 years old when bluegrass titans Jim and Jesse McReynolds invited him to play with their band, the Virginia Boys, after seeing the teen prodigy perform.

And just like that, the young boy from small-town Mississippi found himself onstage beneath the bright lights of the Grand Ole Opry.

His Big Break With Glen Campbell

Carl Jackson played banjo with them for five years before leaving for a brief stint with the Sullivan Family gospel group.

Soon, he broke away from them to form a group called “The Country Store” with close friends Jimmy Gaudreau, Bill Rawlins, and the late Keith Whitley.

That musical endeavor lasted barely a week. Along with Whitley, Jackson attended the Ohio state fair to see Glen Campbell perform. After the show, they ran into Campbell’s banjo player, Larry McNeely. McNeely persuaded Jackson to stop by the following day for a jam session.

After hearing Jackson pick, McNeely admitted to the younger man that he had grown tired of traveling. He was looking to find someone to replace him in Campbell’s band, and he was sure Jackson was it.

With that, McNeely took him to play for Campbell, who hired him on the spot. Jackson spent the next 12 years touring with the “Rhinestone Cowboy” crooner, who billed him as “the greatest banjo player in the world”.

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Flying Solo

During his time with Glen Campbell, Carl Jackson would continue nurturing his solo career. He recorded albums for Capitol, Sugar Hill, and Columbia. Between 1984 and 1985, he scored a couple of top 40 country hits with “She’s Gone, Gone, Gone” and “Dixie Train”.

In 1984, Jackson decided to leave Campbell’s band and pursue a solo career full time. He has since recorded with Emmylou Harris, Dwight Yoakam, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Steve Wariner, Garth Brooks, Janie Fricke, and Dolly Parton, among others.

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Additionally, Jackson has penned theme songs and jingles for the California Angels and the Ole Miss Rebels.

According to a poll conducted by Bluegrass Unlimited Magazine, Jackson has written eight of the top 200 bluegrass songs of all time.

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images