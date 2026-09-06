A Long Night of Partying Led to Shenandoah’s First No. 1 Single

In 1989, Shenandoah released their fifth single, which also became their first No. 1 hit. On Shenandoah’s sophomore album, The Road Not Taken, is “The Church On Cumberland Road”. A country music anthem in the years since it first came out, “The Church On Cumberland Road” was written by Bob DiPiero, John Scott Sherrill, and Dennis Robbins.

“The Church On Cumberland Road” tells the story of a soon-to-be groom who was out too late partying the night before his wedding, leaving him perilously close to making the bride believe she’s been jilted at the altar.

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The uptempo chorus says, “Oh, I didn’t know a bored-out Ford could go so slow / Oh, you got to put your foot down on the floor / Yeah we’ve been rockin’ all night, but don’t you know / You gotta get me to the church on Cumberland Road.”

In 2025, Shenandoah released a new version of “The Church On Cumberland Road”, this one with the rock band Nickelback.

How a Long Night of Partying Inspired Shenandoah’s “The Church On Cumberland Road”

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The story in “The Church On Cumberland Road” is all fiction. Still, it was a night of partying that inspired what remains one of Shenandoah’s biggest hits.

“That song stems from an experience Bob DiPiero had in London,” Sherrill later tells Songfacts. “He was dead drunk in a pub outside of town with some songwriting friends of his over there. They staggered out, and in the moonlight across from the pub was an old ancient British church—small but with a big steeple. A stone church in the moonlight, and it was so beautiful that he staggered over there and he hugged it. He said, ‘I’m going to write a song about you someday.’”

“He told us that story when he got back in Nashville,” Sherrill adds. “We had been jamming with that melody for ‘The Church On Cumberland Road’, so we just transferred his church to America in our minds and put it out here on Cumberland Road.”

Interestingly, the three songwriters first released “The Church On Cumberland Road” by themselves, as part of a short-lived band called The Billy Hill Boys.

“Billy was a fictitious character,” Sherrill reveals. “And for some reason, that idea didn’t really fly. The lead singer of the band was fictitious, which created all kinds of problems at radio and with gigs, but we had a ball. We put out one album with Warner Brothers and got halfway through another one. We had a great time out on the road and had a chance to do some writing. The Shenandoah guys heard it and made a great record of that song.”

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