A Drunken Night Led to This Very Autobiographical Elton John Hit

In 1975, Elton John had a Top 5 hit with “Someone Saved My Life Tonight“. The song is on his Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy album. John and his frequent collaborator, Bernie Taupin, are the two writers. John had the idea to write the song while he was drinking far too much. At the time, he was getting ready to marry a woman but was unhappy.

The chorus of “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” says, “And someone saved my life tonight, sugar bear / You almost had your hooks in me, didn’t you, dear? / You nearly had me roped and tied / Altar-bound, hypnotized, sweet freedom whispered in my ear / You’re a butterfly, and butterflies are free to fly / Fly away, high away, bye-bye.”

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On Two Rooms: Celebrating the Songs of Elton John & Bernie Taupin, out in 1991, John shares the inspiration behind the deeply personal tune. The idea for the song came while he was out with British singer Long John Baldry and Taupin.

“I was going to get married once when I was younger,” John recalls. “And I went out and got drunk with Long John Baldry and Bernie, and John said I shouldn’t get married. I knew he was right, but I didn’t know how to get out of it. So, I just got drunk and went home and said, ‘I’m not getting married.’”

The Success of “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” by Elton John

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By the time “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” came out, John had already released plenty of hit singles. His previous hits include “Your Song”, “Tiny Dancer”, “Crocodile Rock”, and more. So John knew that to be a success at radio, a song needed to be within a certain time frame. It’s something that does not apply to “Someone Saved My Life Tonight”. In fact, the song comes in at six minutes and 45 seconds. It is far too long by industry standards for a radio hit.

Fortunately, John was unwilling to make “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” any shorter. The song is the only single from the record. To John, all of Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy is great, especially “Someone Saved My Life Tonight”.

“I’ve always thought that Captain Fantastic was probably my finest album because it wasn’t commercial in any way,” John later says. “We did have songs like ‘Someone Saved My Life Tonight’, which is one of the best songs that Bernie and I have ever written together. But whether a song like that could be a single these days, since it’s practically six minutes long, is questionable.”

“Captain Fantastic was written from start to finish in running order, as a kind of story about coming to terms with failure—or trying desperately not to be one,” he adds. “I lived that story.”

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