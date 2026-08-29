Wings Hit No. 1 With This Optimistic Song Even as They Were Imploding Behind the Scenes

More than most artists, Paul McCartney has projected a sunny disposition and a positive outlook within his music. Not unfailingly, of course. But a solid percentage of McCartney’s songs will leave you feeling good when you’re finished listening to them.

He’s maintained that upbeat stance in his songs even when turmoil raged behind the scenes. “With A Little Luck”, for example, kept looking for the bright side, even as Wings, McCartney’s band at the time, was crumbling.

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Paul McCartney has always been looking for ways to spice up the recording process. In some cases, that meant finding a different location, somewhere that could liven up the somewhat dreary process of going into the studio and playing songs endlessly until they’re perfected.

Perhaps his wildest idea ever was to record a chunk of the 1978 album London Town on a boat. Well, technically, it was a fancy yacht called the Fair Carol that was moored in the Virgin Islands. McCartney chartered two more boats, one for other members of the band and one for him and his family, including wife Linda, who was pregnant at the time.

During those sessions on the boat, which took place throughout May 1977, the band recorded the bones of several songs, including “With A Little Luck”. But the close quarters didn’t necessarily improve band relations. That’s evidenced by the fact that two of the five members of Wings left the band later that year as sessions for London Town moved to other areas.

As “Luck” Would Have It

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McCartney dismissed Jimmy McCulloch, who had been serving as lead guitarist. Not long after, drummer Joe English, an American, cited homesickness and also removed himself from the band. For the first time since they made Band On The Run three years earlier, Wings was down to three members.

Not long after they finished the making of London Town, Wings added new members Lawrence Juber (guitar) and Steve Holley (drums). In fact, Holley appears in the video for “With A Little Luck”, even though it’s Joe English you can hear drumming on the record.

Even with all the chaos surrounding Wings, McCartney still could rise to the occasion and construct a hit at a moment’s notice. “With A Little Luck” floats on a cushiony bed of synths and Paul’s can-do spirit. The song made it all the way to No. 1 in 1978.

Behind the Lyrics of “With A Little Luck”

McCartney’s melody for “With A Little Luck” seems to be peeking its head out to show itself after a long time hiding. And the lyrics second that vibe. “With a little luck we can help it out,” he ensures. “We can make the whole damn thing work out.”

“We can bring it in for a landing,” he explains to his companion. “With a little luck we can turn it on/There can be no misunderstanding.” He turns to nature to bolster his point. “The willow turns his back on inclement weather,” he insists. “And if he can do it/We can do it.”

“With A Little Luck”, released as the lead single from London Town in 1978, continued Wings’ commercial hot streak. Alas, it was their last triumph of that magnitude. Back To The Egg, released in 1979, proved to be their last album. Outwardly positive as he might have been, Paul McCartney finally tired of trying to keep his volatile band together and went solo for good.

(Photo by David Warner Ellis/Redferns)