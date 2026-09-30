A Tennis Pro Inspired What Remains One of The Pretenders’ Biggest Hits

Beginning in 1979, The Pretenders spent almost a decade churning out hits, mostly in their native UK. A few of their songs also became hits in the United States, including “Don’t Get Me Wrong”. The Pretenders’ first No. 1 single in the United States, “Don’t Get Me Wrong” spent three weeks in the top spot on the chart.

Out in 1986, “Don’t Get Me Wrong” is part of The Pretenders’ Get Close record. The song was written by the band’s lead singer, Chrissie Hynde. Perhaps surprisingly, Hynde wrote the song about tennis legend John McEnroe.

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“I wanted to write a song for John because I’ve known him for a long time and he’s always getting in trouble – so I heard,” Hynde tells Ultimate Classic Rock. “Because I never watched him play tennis particularly, because I’m not really a tennis fan. I hate to admit it because I don’t think he likes that very much. He used to say, ‘Can’t you just pretend you’re into athletics when you’re with me?’”

How John McEnroe Inspired Chrissie Hynde To Write “Don’t Get Me Wrong” for The Pretenders

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“Don’t Get Me Wrong” says in part, “Don’t get me wrong / If I’m acting so distracted / I’m thinking about the fireworks / That go off when you smile.” Although McEnroe might have been known for his athleticism, Hynde knew him because of his musicality.

“He loved playing guitar,” Hynde reveals. “He’s a big music person, which is how I knew him, because he used to come to our shows and he was friendly with the band and stuff. I had in mind that I was going to write this song for him to do.”

Still, “Don’t Get Me Wrong” may have never happened if Hynde hadn’t gotten inspired while on an airplane.

“Years later, when I was on British [Airways], I heard an announcement – because I did write some of that song on a plane – and I think I nicked one of the top-line melodies from the overhead announcement, ‘Dong-dong-dong-dong … Welcome to British Airways.’”

One year after releasing “Don’t Get Me Wrong”, The Pretenders had another No. 1 rock single in the United States, with “My Baby”. In 1990, The Pretenders returned to the Top 5 with “Never Do That”.

In 2014, Hynde released her debut solo album, Stockholm. The record features McEnroe playing electric guitar. Neil Young also plays guitar on one song, “Down The Wrong Way”, from Stockholm.

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