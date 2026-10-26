Amy Grant and Vince Gill Are Heading Home for the Holidays With Christmas at the Ryman

Halloween might be this weekend, but for Vince Gill and Amy Grant, it was all about Christmas. For any fan of the singers, they know there was nothing more important to Grant and Gill than spending the holiday season in the heart of country music – Nashville. But while enjoying the cold weather and hopefully some snow, the hitmakers put the final touches on their upcoming Christmas at the Ryman. And even with Christmas still months away, Gill and Grant announced the full December schedule.

Marking their 16th anniversary of Christmas at the Ryman, the residency will include a string of shows lasting throughout December. Kicking off on December 14, the singers will take the stage to cover hits like “O Holy Night,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Tennessee Christmas.” Add that to the history of the Ryman and the mix between Gill and Grant, and there was no better place to celebrate the holidays.

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As for tickets, the general sale was already open to fans and ranged between $64 and $164 depending on the seat. And wanting to pick the perfect time to go, Gill and Grant offered fans more than a single unforgettable night. The full schedule included December 14-17, 19-20, and 22-23. And to make it even better, there will be both afternoon and evening performances.

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Amy Grant And Vince Gill Give Their Thoughts On Christmas Music

While becoming a Nashville holiday hallmark, Gill wasn’t Mr. Christmas. He once explained that the holiday music was simply okay. “I think I’m going to leave ‘the king of Christmas’ to Johnny Mathis and Bing Crosby. Do I really love Christmas music? I think it’s okay. It’s not the Stones, but it’s pretty good.”

It might not be the Stones for Gill, but for Grant – it was home. “Early on, I recorded Christmas music because faith was so comfortable for me to talk about.”

Aside from feeling comfortable with Christmas music, she cherished what the season did to those around her. “Christmas is the one time of year when everybody feels comfortable saying ‘Jesus.’ Faith to me made it so natural to go, ‘Oh, let’s write songs about this.’ So, yeah, it’s the gift of love.”

And for almost two decades, Gill and Grant have brought that gift of love to the same place each December. With another Christmas approaching, they will once again return to the Ryman, where thousands of fans have made their holiday tradition part of their own.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)



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