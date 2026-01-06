Vince Gill Continues Year-Long EP Series With Upcoming ‘Brown’s Diner Bar’

For over five decades, Vince Gill has left his mark on not just country music but Nashville. And with Gill holding a lifetime of memories, he decided to channel those stories into his project, 50 Years From Home. Already releasing the first two EPs in the series, I Gave You Everything I Had and Secondhand Smoke, Gill will drop the newest addition with Brown’s Diner Bar.

Christmas might be over, but Gill had one last gift to give fans. Having an unforgettable year as he received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, he sought to celebrate his legacy in his own way. Not wanting to forget the stories he helped create over the decades, the Grammy winner turned them into songs.

Hitting the airwaves on Friday, January 5, 2026, Brown’s Diner Bar will send listeners back to when Gill first traveled to Nashville. According to the singer, the bar was a local spot for singers, songwriters, and those looking for a tasty burger.

“When I made my first trip to Nashville in the mid-70s I remember going to Brown’s for a cheeseburger; they’re famous for being really good cheeseburgers. It’s a funky little joint, close to Music Row, so tons of singers and songwriters and musicians turn up there. It’s just a great vibe.”

Vince Gill Shares Why ’50 Years From Homes’ Matters More Now

Brown’s Diner Bar will feature seven songs written by Gill. He also collaborated with several artists like Wade Bowen, Waylon Payne, Jake Worthington, Leslie Satcher, and Ernest. The track list includes:

“Brown’s Diner Bar” (Vince Gill) “Not Having You Around” (Vince Gill / Leslie Satcher) “This Lonesome Old Cowboy” (Vince Gill / Wade Bowen) “Nobody Knows” (Vince Gill / Waylon Payne) “Young Again” (Vince Gill) “I’m Selling All My Memories” (Vince Gill / ERNEST/ Jake Worthington) “When I Call Your Name” (Vince Gill / Tim DuBois)

Discussing his passion behind Brown’s Diner Bar and 50 Years From Home, Gill noted how he had more time behind him than in front. “I know I don’t have as much time ahead of me as I’ve already lived, so everything matters more now. There’s a deeper connection to these lyrics than I ever expected — they’re truthful, they’re real, and they’re about things people can recognize and relate to.”

With Brown’s Diner Bar, Gill isn’t just revisiting the places that shaped him – he’s preserving the stories, sounds, and truths that have paved his journey.

