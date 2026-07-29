Born 35 Years Ago Today in Illinois, the Trailblazing Independent Country Artist Who Made History With His Self-Funded No. 1 Hit

Some chart-topping hits require an entire army behind them. For others, all it takes is grit, determination, and some clever financial planning. That was Drew Baldridge’s journey with his 2024 hit “She’s Somebody’s Daughter”, which marked the first time in history that an artist self-funded a number-one hit. These days, Baldridge has the backing of a major label, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville—a place that country music hitmakers such as Jason Aldean, Craig Morgan, and Lainey Wilson also call home. And despite sharing stages with the likes of Cody Johnson and Jelly Roll, Baldridge has never lost that independent spirit.

Today, we’re diving into the life and career of Andrew Ray “Drew” Baldridge, born in Patoka, Illinois, on this day (July 29) in 1991.

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Before he ever wrote his first country song, Drew Baldridge lived one in real time.

Growing up as one of roughly 600 people in the tiny Illinois village, he sang in church with his dad, helped out on his grandfather’s farm, and graduated from high school with 41 other students in his class.

Baldridge grew up with the music of Alabama, Brooks & Dunn, and John Anderson, along with pop artists like Michael Jackson. (He even performed “Thriller” in an elementary-school talent show.)

At 18 years old, Baldridge left behind his hometown for the bright lights of Nashville, determined to forge his path in country music.

In 2016, he made his Country Airplay charting debut with the R&B-inspired “Dance With Ya”.

That same year, Baldridge released his first full-length LP, Dirt on Us, through the Nashville-based independent country music label Cold River.

To promote the album, he toured with Lee Brice and Cole Swindell.

The Story of His First Hit

Drew Baldridge wrote “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” after meeting future wife Katherine’s parents for the first time.

“[It] was like…Oh man, I need to treat her right. If I break her heart, I’ll be breaking her mama’s heart and her daddy’s heart, too,” the 35-year-old country singer said in November 2024. “So I sat down and wrote this song. It’s kind of a message to myself, to not break her heart.”

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Baldridge was certain that “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” would bring the breakthrough he’d been working toward. However, his label, Cold River, folded in 2019—the same year he released the song.

Undeterred, Baldridge simply founded his own label, Lyric Ridge, in 2020. From there, he promoted the song by investing the money he had made off streaming sales.

“I would wake up at 3 a.m. and look at my wife and little boy sleeping, and ask myself, ‘What am I doing? Why am I spending all this money?’” Baldridge told Nashville Songwriters’ Association International. “It was the first time we were making money, and I was investing it back into a song hoping that radio would play it.”

It took five years, but that gamble paid off. In 2021, “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” found viral success on TikTok thanks to a music video Baldridge shared online. It featured footage from his real-life wedding to Katherine, including scenes of her dancing with her own father.

Re-released in April 2023, “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” made its way to the top of the Billboard Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart in August 2024.

Where Is He Now?

In 2024, Drew Baldridge signed a record deal with BBR Music Group’s Stoney Creek imprint.

“Tough People”, his first single under the new label, reached number 12 on the Country Airplay chart. It also peaked at number one in the United Kingdom.

[RELATED: “It Was a Little Bittersweet”: Drew Baldridge on Discovering Luke Combs Wanted His New Single (Exclusive)]

Baldridge’s major-label debut album, Farm Faith Family, arrives on September 18.

Featured image by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images