Born 60 Years Ago Today in East Texas, the Beauty Queen Turned Country Star Whose Signature Hit Soundtracked Early 2000s Proms and Graduations

Lee Ann Womack struck a proverbial chord with her 2000 hit “I Hope You Dance”, from her third studio album of the same name. Reaching number one on the country singles chart and number 14 on the pop chart, “I Hope You Dance” was named Single of the Year by both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music. Additionally, it won the Grammy for Best Country Song, even receiving a nod in the Song of the Year category.

The song is a prime example of Womack’s ability to harness everything fans love about classic country music while also adding a modern touch. The six-time CMA Award winner still stands out among the most memorable country crossover acts of the new millennium.

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Today, we’re exploring the life and career of Lee Ann Womack, born in Jacksonville, Texas, on this day (August 19) in 1966.

Lee Ann Womack Always Dreamed of Escaping Her Small Town

Like many a small-town girl, Lee Ann Womack grew up nursing big-city dreams. And as the daughter of a local DJ, country music seemed like a viable escape hatch.

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Womack often accompanied her father to his job at a Jacksonville radio station, where she would pick out records for him to play on air.

Outside of his work, the sounds of Tammy Wynette and George Jones often filled the family home as she helped her mother with chores.

“I realized early on that that was something I wanted to do,” said the Grammy-winning artist. “I’m sure the fact that I was surrounded by country music was the reason I went in that direction.”

Early Beginnings: Music and Motherhood

Upon graduating from Jacksonville High School in 1984, Lee Ann Womack attended South Plains Junior College in Levelland, Texas.

The school was among the first in the country to offer associate’s degrees in country and bluegrass music. Soon, Womack was touring with the college band, Country Caravan.

However, she left South Plains after just one year and headed to Nashville, enrolling at Belmont University.

There, Womack studied the commercial side of the music business and interned at the artists and repertoire (A&R) department of the MCA Nashville label.

During this time, she also competed in beauty pageants, winning Miss Nashville at the 1988 Miss Tennessee pageant.

Eventually, Womack dropped out of Belmont and married her first husband, country musician Jason Sellers, in 1991.

She gave birth to her oldest daughter, Aubrie Sellers, the same year, putting her music career on pause while she raised her child.

Cementing Her Place in the Country Music Mainstream

In the mid-1990s, Lee Ann Womack re-entered the country music scene. She got her start writing songs with genre mainstays like Bill Anderson and Ricky Skaggs. The latter recorded her song “I Don’t Remember Forgetting” for his 1997 album Life is a Journey.

Following her 1996 split from Sellers, Womack auditioned for MCA Records chairman Bruce Hinton, accepting a contract from MCA’s sister label, Decca Nashville.

In May 1997, she released her self-titled debut album, which yielded the number-two singles “The Fool” and “You’ve Got to Talk to Me”.

Another album for Decca followed in 1998 before the label folded. Womack switched to MCA Records, where she released her most commercially successful album to date, I Hope You Dance.

Produced by her second husband, Frank Liddell, I Hope You Dance topped the country albums chart. And nearly 30 years later, its title track remains Womack’s best-known and highest-performing song.

It’s an inextricable part of early-aughts culture, soundtracking youthful milestones such as high school graduation and senior prom.

Written by Mark D. Sanders and Tia Sillers, Womack recorded “I Hope You Dance” with the Waco, Texas-based country band Sons of the Desert. To date, it’s the only number-one single for both musical acts.

Speaking about the song’s 25th anniversary in 2025, Womack expressed her gratitude for its enduring legacy.

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“I don’t want to discourage people at all from telling me that it was my grandmother’s favorite song, stuff like that. So it makes you feel old, but I mean, you know that you have a song that’s going to live on forever,” she said. “You can’t ask for more than that.”

Featured image by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Save The Music