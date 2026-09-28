On This Day in 1968, The Beatles Started Their Longest Run at No. 1 With a Song Written To Comfort John Lennon’s Son

On this day (September 28) in 1968, the Beatles reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Hey Jude.” The song spent nine consecutive weeks at No. 1, giving the Fab Four their longest-running chart-topper. It also tied the record for longest-running No. 1 single.

While “Hey Jude” is credited to the Lennon-McCartney partnership, John Lennon had no part in writing the lyrics. Instead, Paul McCartney wrote the song to comfort Julian Lennon while his parents were going through a divorce. Initially, the title phrase was “Hey Jules.” However, McCartney changed it before the band recorded the track.

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According to The Beatles Bible, Lennon claimed to have made no contributions to the hit’s lyrics. However, McCartney remembered differently. When he played the song for Lennon the first time, he got to the line “The movement you need is on your shoulder.” He said it was a filler and he planned to change it. “You won, you know,” Lennon replied. “That’s the best line in it!”

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“That’s collaboration,” McCartney said. “When someone’s that firm about a line that he said, ‘No, keep it in. So, of course, you love that line twice as much because it’s a little stray. It’s a little mutt that you were about to put down and it was reprieved and so it’s more beautiful than ever.”

Paul McCartney Wrote This Beatles Classic While Driving

In the summer of 1968, John and Cynthia Lennon were going through a divorce. As a result, Paul McCartney chose to pay her and their son, Julian, a visit. “I thought, as a friend of the family, I would motor out to Weybridge and tell them that everything was all right, to try and cheer them up, basically,” he recalled. “I had about an hour’s drive, and I would always turn the radio off and try to make up songs.”

Soon, McCartney began singing “Hey Jules, don’t make it bad. Take a sad song and make it better.”

The Beatles recorded “Hey Jude” over two days–July 31 and August 1–and released it on August 26.

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