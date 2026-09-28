On This Day in 2018, the Swamp Rock Pioneer Behind Hits for Elvis Presley and John Anderson Made His Grand Ole Opry Debut—One Month Before His Death

On this day (September 28) in 2018, Tony Joe White made his Grand Ole Opry debut. It was also his final public performance. He died of a heart attack almost exactly a month later, on October 24. White is best remembered as a pioneer of the swamp rock genre. He also wrote songs that became hits for a long list of artists, including Elvis Presley, Tina Turner, and John Anderson. His best-known composition was “Poke Salad Annie,” which he played on the Opry stage.

White had built an impressive resume before he made his Opry debut. For instance, he wrote “Rainy Night in Georgia.” When Brook Benton recorded it in 1970, it topped the R&B chart and peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100. Four years later, Hank Williams Jr. took it to No. 13 on the country chart. White scored a top 10 hit with “Poke Salad Annie” in 1969. Three years later, Elvis made it an international hit. Presley also had a major country hit with White’s “I’ve Got a Thing About You, Baby.” Later, John Anderson found chart success with “Mississippi Moon.”

Videos by American Songwriter

White was more than a songwriter, though. His recording credits were also impressive. He recorded with Jerry Lee Lewis and a long list of Memphis legends for Lewis’ album Southern Roots: Back Home to Memphis. He also toured with Steppenwolf, Sly & the Family Stone, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Waylon Jennings, Joe Cocker, and Eric Clapton. White wrote several songs for Tina Turner’s album Foreign Affair, including “Steamy Windows,” which became a hit. He also played multiple instruments and produced a song for the album.

In 2014, he performed “Polk Salad Annie” on The Late Show with David Letterman, backed by the Foo Fighters.

Tony Joe White’s Opry Debut

With a legendary career spanning six decades and multiple genres, many were surprised to learn that Tony Joe White had never played the Grand Ole Opry. However, as tour manager Blu Sanders, who worked with White on his first Opry outing, recalls, everyone in the building knew they were dealing with a bona fide legend.

For instance, White carried a bottle of Bonterra organic red wine with him into the legendary venue. Initially, security stopped him at the door, enforcing the Opry House’s no outside alcohol rule. “I can’t remember who I called, but word came down from the top that hell yes, Tony Joe f***ing White can bring his own wine backstage at the Opry,” Sanders recalled.

[RELATED: 3 Musicians Who Made It Big in 1969 (And Then Disappeared Without a Trace)]

When the house bandleader met White, he said, “It’s an honor,” a phrase he would hear several more times that evening. “They were thrilled to finally have him there and couldn’t believe that was his first time.

Tony Joe White’s estate released the official video from his Grand Ole Opry debut earlier today. Watch his full set, from introduction to standing ovation, below.

Play video

Featured Image by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images